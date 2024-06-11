Tories pledge to extend £2 cap on bus fares

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tories pledge to extend £2 cap on bus fares

By Press Association
A plan to extend the £2 cap on bus fares in England has been announced in the Conservative manifesto (Alamy/PA)
A plan to extend the £2 cap on bus fares in England have been announced in the Conservative manifesto.

The document commits to maintaining the scheme for the entirety of the next Parliament.

It stated this would benefit “young people and low-income households”, and would be funded by “reform of the railway which will save up to £1.5 billion annually”.

The cap, first introduced in January 2023, is currently due to end on December 31.

The Tories also promised to give English councils outside London the power to ban pavement parking, in response to “feedback from older and disabled people”.

But the manifesto stated this would only apply to local authorities which “engage with businesses and residents to ensure they are not adversely affected”.

London is the only area in England where pavement parking is banned.

A Department for Transport consultation on giving councils in the rest of the country the power to prohibit pavement parking ended in November 2020, but no further announcement on the issue was made.

The Conservatives also committed to introduce a Rail Reform Bill in the first King’s Speech after the election.

As well as legislation to create a new public sector body Great British Railways (GBR) in the Bill, the Tories will also “look to include measures to reform outdated working practices in the rail industry”, according to the document.

The establishment of GBR to overhaul Britain’s railways was first proposed in May 2021 but its introduction has been delayed, with the Government initially citing the need to prioritise legislation related to the energy crisis.

Government efforts to end train operators’ reliance on drivers volunteering to work on rest days to run timetabled services at weekends has been cited as a key factor in the long-running industrial action by members of drivers’ union Aslef.

The manifesto also committed to “complete HS2 between London Euston and the West Midlands”.

Old Oak Common in the west London suburbs will initially be used as the high-speed railway’s terminus in the capital.

It was announced in October last year that the Government is relying on a substantial proportion of the cost of extending HS2 to Euston being met by private funds.

Under measures announced last week, the Tories’ manifesto also committed to using a Backing Drivers Bill to reverse the expansion of London’s ultra low emission zone, ban blanket 20mph speed limits, and rule out schemes which charge drivers based on their mileage.