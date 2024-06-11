Rishi Sunak: I’m not blind to the fact that people are frustrated with me

Rishi Sunak has admitted that people are “frustrated” with him and that the Tories “have not got everything right” as he launched his party’s General Election manifesto.

The Prime Minister’s mea culpa came as he set out a policy platform he hopes can overturn Labour’s yawning poll lead ahead of July 4.

Speaking at the Silverstone racing track, Mr Sunak conceded it has not all been plain sailing as he highlighted the Conservatives’ record from 14 years in Government.

He said: “I’m not blind to the fact that people are frustrated with our party and frustrated with me.

“Things have not always been easy. And we have not got everything right.”

But, he insisted, “we are the only party in this election with the big ideas to make our country a better place to live”.

The Prime Minister’s election campaigning was dealt a heavy blow by the backlash against his decision to leave the 80th anniversary of D-Day commemorations before the main international ceremony.

The Tories’ achievements which Mr Sunak listed in his manifesto launch speech included delivering “the third highest rate of economic growth in the G7”, taking “the difficult decisions to repair the public finances” under David Cameron’s leadership and reforming welfare by capping benefits.

He also praised the record of Conservative home secretaries Theresa May, Priti Patel and James Cleverly, but did not include Suella Braverman, who held the role for more than a year of his premiership.

Mrs Braverman has increasingly been a thorn in the Prime Minister’s side since she was sacked last year.

The Liberal Democrats seized on Mr Sunak’s words of contrition, with deputy leader Daisy Cooper saying: “Rishi Sunak got one thing right in this speech: people are frustrated with him and the Conservative Party.

“This manifesto isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on. No-one will believe anything they’re promising today.”