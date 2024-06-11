Opinion poll round-up on day 20 of the election campaign

Two nationwide opinion polls have been published in the past 24 hours, along with a separate survey of voting intention in Scotland.

A poll by JL Partners, carried out online from Friday June 7 to Sunday June 9 among 2,004 adults in Britain, gives Labour a lead of 17 percentage points over the Tories.

The figures are Labour 41%, Conservatives 24%, Reform 15%, Liberal Democrats 11%, Green 5%, SNP 3% and other parties 1%.

A more recent poll by Redfield & Wilton, carried out online from Friday June 7 to Monday June 10 among 10,000 adults in Britain, puts Labour 26 points ahead of the Tories.

The figures are Labour 45%, Conservative 19%, Reform 17%, Lib Dems 10%, Green 5%, SNP 3% and other parties 1%.

An average of all polls that were carried out wholly or partly during the seven days to June 11 puts Labour on 44%, 22 points ahead of the Conservatives on 22%, followed by Reform on 14%, the Lib Dems on 10% and the Greens on 5%.

The latest seven-day opinion poll averages (PA Graphics)

Reform’s average is up two percentage points on the figure for the previous week while Labour is unchanged and the Tories are down two points, with the averages for the seven days to June 4 being Labour 44%, Conservative 24%, Reform 12%, Lib Dems 9% and Green 6%.

On May 22, the day Rishi Sunak called the General Election, the seven-day averages stood at Labour 45%, Conservatives 23%, Reform 11%, Lib Dems 9% and Green 6%.

The averages have been calculated by the PA news agency and are based on polls published by BMG, Deltapoll, Find Out Now, Focaldata, Ipsos, JL Partners, More in Common, Norstat, Opinium, People Polling, Redfield Wilton, Savanta, Survation, TechneUK, Verian, WeThink, Whitestone and YouGov.

A separate poll by Opinium of Westminster voting intention in Scotland, carried out from Wednesday June 5 to Monday June 10 among 1,017 adults online, puts Labour on 35%, the SNP on 34%, the Conservatives on 14%, the Lib Dems on 8%, Reform on 5%, the Greens on 4% and other parties on 1%.