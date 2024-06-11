The Tory manifesto: can Rishi Sunak turn around the party’s fortunes?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

The Tory manifesto: can Rishi Sunak turn around the party’s fortunes?

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak launches the Conservative manifesto at Silverstone (James Manning/PA)
Rishi Sunak launches the Conservative manifesto at Silverstone (James Manning/PA)

Rishi Suank has launched the Tories’ General Election manifesto at Silverstone motor racing circuit, setting out his programme for government if he is returned to Downing Street after July 4.

– How big a moment is this in the campaign?

After nearly three weeks of campaigning, the Conservatives remain stubbornly behind in the polls with Labour continuing to enjoy a healthy double-digit percentage point lead in all the surveys to date.

The return of Nigel Farage at the helm of Reform UK, and the row over his early departure from the D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations in Normandy, have only added to the Prime Minister’s woes.

He desperately needs something to move the dial if he is to avoid a Tory electoral catastrophe – let alone maintain any hope of a return to No 10.

This could be one of his last big set-piece events in which to achieve a turnaround.

– What does the manifesto say?

The Tories’ big offer to voters is a 2p cut in employees national insurance contributions – at an estimated annual cost to the Exchequer of £10 billion by the end of the parliament.

Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty surrounded by Tory activists
Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty at the launch of the manifesto (James Manning/PA)

It is presented as part of a drive to abolish the levy altogether “when financial conditions allow” – with the main self-employed rate to be scrapped in the course of the next parliament.

The party is also promising to half migration, with a cap on legal migration and a “regular rhythm” of deportation flights to Rwanda for those who come illegally.

There is a boost for home ownership with a commitment to build 1.6 million new homes through speeding up consents on brownfield sites, while stamp duty will be abolished for first-time buyers on properties up to £425,000.

The manifesto confirms previously announced commitments to raise defence spending, bring in national service for 18-year-olds, give a “triple lock plus” tax break for pensioners, and amend the Equality Act to make clear “sex means biological sex”.

There will be no increase in the rates of income tax or VAT.

POLITICS Election Polls
(PA Graphics)

– What are they hoping to achieve?

In his speech, Mr Sunak presented himself as a tax-cutter firmly in the mould of Margaret Thatcher and her chancellor Nigel Lawson while underlining his party’s commitment to a property-owning democracy.

In an appeal aimed squarely at voters’ wallets, he said: “We will enable working people to keep more money that you earn because you have earned it and have the right to choose what you spend it on.”

The manifesto said that taken together on top of the already implemented cuts, it would amount to a total tax reduction of £1,350 for the average worker on £35,000.

The measures on migration sought to address a key concern in many of the so-called “red wall” seats, which the Tories took from Labour at the 2019 general election and are now struggling to defend.

– What are the other parties saying?

Labour has described the manifesto as “the most expensive panic attack in history” from a party which feared it was heading for defeat at the polls.

It said the Tory planning was “stuffed full” of unfunded spending commitments of the kind which led Liz Truss to crash the economy when she was prime minister.

The Liberal Democrats said the Tory campaign was packed with “desperation and lies” and that the manifesto “isn’t worth the paper its written on”.