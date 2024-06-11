Sunak ‘doesn’t understand how folk feel’ about D-Day controversy, says Farage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak ‘doesn’t understand how folk feel’ about D-Day controversy, says Farage

By Press Association
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and Lee Anderson, Reform UK parliamentary candidate for Ashfield, in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would have been forced from office over his early return from the D-Day 80th anniversary events if it was not for the General Election campaign.

Mr Farage repeated his criticism of Mr Sunak, who has apologised repeatedly for returning to the UK part-way through the ceremonies taking place in France last week, saying: “He doesn’t understand how folk in this country feel on this issue.”

Speaking on his way to a campaign event in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, he denied his comments about the Prime Minister not understanding the importance of the event had anything to do with his race.

He said: “No, of course not.

“Forty percent of those that served in both wars came from the Commonwealth.

“There are lots of families here that originated from the Commonwealth that fully understood what D-Day was about. This is about class, it’s about disconnection.”

Asked if Tuesday’s Tory manifesto launch will help Mr Sunak move on from the D-Day controversy, Mr Farage said: “Rishi Sunak will try and move on from the D-Day situation but, let me tell you, there’s an awful lot of people in this country who view that 1939-1945 period as the proudest part of their lives.”

He said: “And the fact that, at the 80th anniversary, where the last surviving remnants of the men and women who were involved in that were back in Normandy, for him to walk away, he’s not going to be easily forgiven.”

Mr Farage said: “If it wasn’t a general election, he’d be gone by now.

“His own party would have said ‘your complete lack of understanding, your disconnection with the British people’, and this is because he’s been to Winchester, he’s been to Oxford, Goldman Sachs, and he’s just not connected.

“He doesn’t understand how folk in this country feel on this issue.”

Mr Farage continued: “So he’ll survive. He’ll make it to the line on July 4. But he’s not going to survive long after that.

“And they’re (the Conservatives) on course for their worst result in the 190 years that they’ve existed.”

General Election campaign 2024
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has a nail painted at On The Lash beauty salon, in Hoyland, Barnsley (Danny Lawson/PA)

Asked about the Tory manifesto launch, Mr Farage said: “I’m sorry to use this word – more lies, more lies.

“In 2010, 2015, 2017, 2019, they told us they would reduce immigration and they’ll be saying the same thing today.

“They’re also saying today they’re going to reduce tax.

“Well, hang on. The tax burden has now risen. It’s the highest it’s been since 1948.”

He said: “I don’t believe a single word that they say and I think, increasingly, nor does the country.”

Mr Farage was speaking ahead of walkabout in the South Yorkshire village of Hoyland, where he had a brief manicure as he chatted to staff and customers in a nail bar.

He also joked with an egg-seller on the market about his fears he may be pelted with eggs after his encounter with a milkshake last week.

The battle bus later went to Barnsley town centre, where Mr Farage’s speech from the top-deck was interrupted by demonstrators shouting “Nazi scum” at the Reform UK leader.

He was then targeted by a man throwing objects at him, which appeared to be a lump of wet cement and a cup of coffee.

General Election campaign 2024 - Reform UK leader Nigel Farage
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage reacts after something is thrown towards him on the Reform UK campaign bus in Barnsley, South Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

The objects missed and Mr Farage said he had previously been warned by police not to get off the bus.

Earlier, Mr Farage was asked about the various reports of Reform UK candidates being suspended.

He said the party was looking into what had been reported.

Mr Farage said: “Our candidates are not part of the Oxbridge university political class. They often speak very bluntly.

“If I was to discover that we had candidates that really, really, really harboured deeply unpleasant views, then, of course, I wouldn’t welcome them.

“But if they’re people speaking as every day folk speak, well … let me look at them.”