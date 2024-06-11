Nearly half a million applications to vote submitted in past week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nearly half a million applications to vote submitted in past week

By Press Association
Applications to register to vote have jumped sharply in the past week (Peter Byrne/PA)
Nearly half a million applications to vote were submitted in the past week, the highest number for any seven-day period so far this year, as the deadline nears for people to register to cast a ballot in the General Election.

A total of 491,144 applications were made in the week to June 10, Government figures show.

This is up 44% from 339,991 in the previous week.

It is also higher than the 415,607 applications that were submitted in the week ending May 27, which included the day – May 22 – on which Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the election.

People who have not yet registered to vote in the General Election, or who are not sure if they are eligible, have until 11.59pm on June 18 to submit an application.

This can be done online at gov.uk/register-to-vote

Some 30% of applications submitted in the past week were by people aged 25 to 34, with a further 23% from people under 25.

In addition, 18% were from 35-44 year-olds, 11% from 45-54 year-olds, 10% from 55-64 year-olds, 5% from 65-74 year-olds, and 3% from people over the age of 75.

All voters intending to cast a ballot will not only need to be registered but also show a form of photo identification at the polling station.

Not all types of photo ID will be accepted, but a passport, driving licence or blue badge are valid.

Anyone without the correct identification will need to apply for a voter authority certificate by 5pm on June 26, which can be done online at gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate

Photo ID rules were brought in as part of the Elections Act 2022, with the Government saying they were necessary to combat the risk of in-person voter fraud.

The requirements were first enforced at last year’s local elections in England.

Applications to vote by post in the General Election need to be submitted by 5pm on June 19 for people in England, Scotland and Wales, while the deadline for people in Northern Ireland is 5pm on June 14.