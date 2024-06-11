Most children cannot name MP and fifth get political news from TikTok – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Most children cannot name MP and fifth get political news from TikTok – survey

By Press Association
A survey has suggested most children aged 8-17 cannot name their local MP (Alamy/PA)
A survey has suggested most children aged 8-17 cannot name their local MP (Alamy/PA)

One in four children gets their political information from YouTube, while one in five sees it on TikTok, according to a survey which also suggested most cannot name their local MP.

Some 2,000 eight to 17-year-olds were asked about their political awareness as part of a coalition which is holding a children’s vote ahead of the General Election.

The polling, carried out earlier this year before the election was called, found that 70% of young people surveyed did not know the name of their local MP and half could not say which political party their MP belonged to.

Some 39% of young people said they do not understand what politicians do, the research findings suggested.

The survey, by Opinium in February in England and Wales, found that just over half (51%) of eight to 17-year-olds  cited family as a source of political information, and 41% said television news.

Almost a quarter (24%) said they got political news from YouTube, while 20% said TikTok.

The mass-scale election for children, launched by a coalition of charities under the campaign Our Generation Our Vote in March, now has around 80,000 under 18s registered to take part.

Results are expected to be announced on June 28 – a week ahead of the General Election.

The coalition – which includes Save the Children, Girlguiding, and Young Citizens – aims to make political education available to young people through “credible, unbiased, curriculum-linked resources in participating schools and youth settings, with a focus on reaching those from marginalised communities”.

Meg Briody, head of child and youth participation at Save the Children UK, said: “With three weeks to go until the General Election, now is a crucial time for children’s voices to be heard.

“The results of our research reveal how young people currently feel overlooked by politicians. The polling shows us the need for political literacy projects like ‘Our Generation. Our Vote’ to engage young people in democracy and our political processes.

“We’ve teamed up with some of the UK’s leading youth organisations to create an opportunity to platform young people’s views, particularly from young people that have felt unrepresented in political spaces.”