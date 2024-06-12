What to expect on the General Election campaign trail on Wednesday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What to expect on the General Election campaign trail on Wednesday

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak talking to locals at a cafe in Squires Garden Centre in Crawley, West Sussex (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Here is your guide to the main developments in the General Election campaign on Wednesday:

– A grilling in Grimsby

This evening Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir will both face questions as part of a Sky News leaders special taking place in Grimsby.

Neither the Prime Minister or the Labour leader will want to flop as they answer questions from journalist Beth Rigby and the studio audience.

Prior to the live broadcast, Mr Sunak is expected to be out campaigning in North East Lincolnshire following the launch of the Tories’ manifesto on Tuesday, which proposed to halve immigration and tax cuts totalling £17.2 billion.

– Potholes, be gone

Meanwhile, Sir Keir will be championing Labour’s pledge to spend £380 million fixing one million potholes every year.

The leader will visit the North East alongside shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh, who has accused the Tories of failing drivers, adding that Labour is the only party “truly on the side of drivers”.

Under the proposals, Labour has promised to fund local authorities to improve the condition of local roads and break down planning barriers to ensure vital upgrades to infrastructure is delivered on time and to budget.

General Election campaign 2024
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to Whale Hill Primary School in Eston, Middlesbrough (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The party has also committed to tackle soaring car insurance costs by calling in regulators to crack down on the causes of soaring costs.

The pledges will be funded by deferring the A27 bypass, instead spending the £320 million on repairs across the country.

– So long, farewell Ofwat

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey will be championing the party’s plans for a new clean water authority to replace Ofwat as he pays a visit to the West Midlands and the Home Counties.

The party has promised to “end the sewage scandal” by transforming water firms into public benefit companies, banning bonuses for water bosses until discharges and leaks stop, and replacing Ofwat with a new regulator.

General Election campaign 2024
Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey during a visit to Thorpe Park in Chertsey, Surrey (Lucy North/PA)

– Greens hit the wealthy with taxes

The Green Party will pledge to raise taxes for the wealthiest in society and mend “broken Britain” in its election manifesto.

A tax on multimillionaires and billionaires will be used to fund improvements to health, housing, transport and the green economy, the party said.

Ahead of the manifesto launch in Brighton and Hove, the party’s co-leader Adrian Ramsay said the party intends to change the “conspiracy of silence” on taxes by creating a fairer system and asking those “with the broadest shoulders to pay more”.