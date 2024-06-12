Sunak under fresh fire over D-Day after he apologises that events ‘ran over’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Sunak under fresh fire over D-Day after he apologises that events ‘ran over’

By Press Association
Mr Sunak is under fire over leaving D-Day events in France early (PA)
Mr Sunak is under fire over leaving D-Day events in France early (PA)

Rishi Sunak is under fresh pressure over his early D-Day exit after he was filmed saying the events he did attend ran over time.

The Prime Minister issued a public apology after skipping the main international event in Normandy in order to record a TV interview.

Footage of him arriving at the ITV interview showed him apologising for keeping journalist Paul Brand waiting, saying that the commemorations he did attend “just ran over”.

The timing of the interview on June 6 was suggested by the Conservative Party because Mr Sunak had already planned to leave Normandy before the major event attended by world leaders including Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron.

Footage released by ITV showed him walking into the interview saying “it was incredible” but it “all just ran over”.

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney said: “This is proof that Rishi Sunak simply didn’t care enough to stay in Normandy.

“How he brushes this off is frankly insulting.

“Rishi Sunak does not deserve to be Prime Minister.

“Honouring the sacrifice of our veterans should be a privilege, instead Sunak treated it as an inconvenience.”

General Election campaign 2024
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden at the D-Day international ceremony (Abaca Press/Alamy Stock Photo)

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps suggested the Prime Minister had chosen to miss the international event because no British veterans were there.

He told Sky News: “He was there meeting British veterans. The part that he didn’t attend had no British veterans at it at all.

“He has rightly issued his apology for it.”

Mr Sunak has previously insisted he “absolutely didn’t mean to cause anyone any hurt or upset” and “I just hope people can find it in their hearts to forgive me”.

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron was the senior UK politician at the event on Omaha Beach in Mr Sunak’s absence.