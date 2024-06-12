Labour set to launch manifesto with focus on economy and green energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour set to launch manifesto with focus on economy and green energy

By Press Association
Sir Keir Starmer is set to launch Labour’s manifesto on Thursday. (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer is set to launch Labour’s manifesto on Thursday. (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Labour’s manifesto is expected to contain few surprises when the party releases the document on Thursday.

The launch comes at the end of a week of manifesto events as the parties set out their pitches to voters.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Sir Keir Starmer told reporters Labour’s manifesto will be a “serious, practical plan for the country” and the party has stressed there will be little in it that has not already been announced.

That means no tax rises beyond the three it has already set out – charging private schools VAT, abolishing the non-dom tax status, and closing “loopholes” in the windfall tax on oil and gas companies – and a pledge not to increase the rate of income tax, national insurance or VAT.

Labour’s six “first steps” have featured heavily on the campaign trail so far and are likely to form the centrepiece of the manifesto as well, including plans to set up GB Energy, a state-owned company which would invest in renewable energy projects.

Keir Starmer visits a wind farm near Grimsby
Green power is expected to be one of the key parts of Labour’s manifesto (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Green policies could be a large part of Labour’s offer, with a pledge to decarbonise the electricity grid and end sales of petrol and diesel-powered cars by 2030, but the party has rowed back from its original plan to spend £28 billion a year on green projects.

Economic stability, another one of the “first steps”, will also form a major part of Labour’s manifesto as the party seeks to paint the Conservatives as the party of economic chaos.

As well as a pledge to stabilise the economy, Labour is expected to include proposals for a new Office of Value for Money to scrutinise spending plans.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has repeatedly promised not to “play fast and loose with the public finances” as Labour attempts to shake off Conservative accusations that it would “bankrupt the country”, and to portray itself as a safe pair of hands in difficult economic times.

The other first steps are cutting NHS waiting lists by providing 40,000 new appointments per week, hiring 6,500 new teachers, cracking down on anti-social behaviour and launching a specialist Border Security Command.

General Election campaign 2024
Labour’s six ‘first steps’ are likely to form the centrepiece of the party’s manifesto (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

On education, there is likely to be a focus on early years, with plans to create new nurseries by converting empty classrooms, rolling out breakfast clubs across the country, and supervised tooth-brushing sessions for young children to combat higher rates of dental decay.

Other policies set to be included in the manifesto are the party’s overhaul of workers’ rights, dubbed the New Deal for Working People, including the right to switch off, and curbs on zero-hours contracts, as well as a commitment to greater devolution of power away from Westminster.

On foreign policy, Labour has said it will keep backing Ukraine against Russia and support recognising a Palestinian state as part of a peace process in the Middle East.

The party has also said it will aim to spend 2.5% of GDP on defence, but has not put a date on reaching the target.