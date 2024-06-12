Sir Ed Davey takes the plunge with new water regulator pledge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Ed Davey takes the plunge with new water regulator pledge

By Press Association
Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey (Jacob King/PA)
Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey (Jacob King/PA)

Sir Ed Davey repeatedly fell into water during his latest aqua-based election campaign trail stunt to promote his “powerful, tougher” water regulator.

The Liberal Democrat leader plunged into a man-made lake while completing a floating agility course in Henley-in-Arden, Warwickshire on Wednesday.

Sir Ed arrived at the Aqua Jungle to champion his plans for a Clean Water Authority to replace Ofwat as a regulator of private water companies.

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey jumps into the water
Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey jumps into the water as he attempts an Aqua Jungle floating assault course (Jacob King/PA)

He geared up in a wetsuit, fluorescent helmet and life jacket, before climbing across the obstacle course and slipping off a tight-rope and swinging platforms into the water.

This is just the latest of Sir Ed’s daring stunts since campaigning began, including his attempt at paddle boarding on Windermere in Cumbria in May, where he fell into the water multiple times.

He also slid down a large children’s Slip n Slide attraction in Frome, Somerset in a yellow rubber ring donning swimming shorts and a t-shirt.

Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey falls into the water while paddleboarding on Windermere
Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey falls into the water while paddleboarding on Windermere (Peter Byrne/PA)

On Monday Sir Ed could be seen spinning in a teacup ride at Thorpe Park following the launch of the Lib Dem manifesto, where he called politics a “rollercoaster ride”.

The Lib Dem leader has announced the new water regulator following what he called the “sewage scandal” which he says is caused by the Conservatives allowing water companies to pump “filthy sewage” into rivers and lakes.

He said: “What we’re saying on sewage no one has ever said before.

“So we’ve got some of the most attractive policies there.

Sir Ed Davey on a rollercoaster
Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey during a visit to Thorpe Park in Surrey (Lucy North/PA)

“The Conservatives have allowed the water companies to pump their filthy sewage into our rivers, into our lakes, onto our beaches and into our sea.

“It’s just not good enough. It’s bad for public health, it’s bad for the environment, it’s bad for people who love their leisure activities on the water.”

He said that the Clean Water Authority will have increased powers to set legally binding targets for water companies and revoke the licence of those who are performing poorly.