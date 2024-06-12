Louise Haigh speaks of ‘girl racer’ days and admits to being caught speeding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Louise Haigh speaks of ‘girl racer’ days and admits to being caught speeding

By Press Association
Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh (PA)
Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh (PA)

Louise Haigh has described her first ever car as a “proper girl racer” and admitted she was once caught speeding in her early 20s.

The shadow transport secretary revealed she drove a bright yellow Citroen Saxo Scandal when she first started driving, in an interview with the Mirror newspaper.

Ms Haigh, who is standing for re-election in the Sheffield Heeley constituency, was asked by the Mirror about her life behind the wheel as she launched Labour’s plan for bring down costs for motorists alongside Sir Keir Starmer.

“My first car was a Citroen Saxo Scandal, it was bright yellow and it had my name in the back windscreen. It was a proper girl racer,” she said.

Asked if she had every been caught speeding, she admitted she had, but added: “But not since my very early 20s.”

She told the Mirror it had taken her four times to pass her driving test, and when asked if she was a “messy car” or a “clean car” person – she identified with the first option.

“It is revolting,” she said.

General Election campaign 2024
Labour candidate for Great Grimsby & Cleethorpes Melanie Onn with Louise Haigh, shadow transport secretary and Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (Stefan Rouseau/PA)

The shadow transport secretary also said her go-to choice of music artist for a long journey would be Arctic Monkeys, a band from her home city of Sheffield.

Ms Haigh also described the bus as her favourite form of transport.

She said: “I do spend most of the time in my car, but my favourite would be the bus.”

(PA Graphics)

As part of its plan to help drivers, Labour has pledged to fix one million potholes every year if elected on July 4 and turn the tide on the “neglect” of the UK’s roads.

Labour has promised to fund local authorities to improve the condition of local roads and break down planning barriers to ensure vital upgrades to infrastructure is delivered on time and to budget.

The party has also committed to tackle soaring car insurance costs by calling in regulators to crack down on the causes of soaring costs.

The pledges will be funded by deferring the A27 bypass, instead spending the £320 million on repairs across the country.