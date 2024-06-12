In Pictures: Davey makes another splash as Greens vow to mend ‘broken Britain’

Day 21 on the General Election campaign trail saw more water-based antics from Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey while Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insisted he had “absolutely not” lost hope of winning back power.

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey jumps into the water as he attempts an Aqua Jungle floating assault course during a campaign visit (Jacob King/PA)

Sir Ed followed up last week’s visit to Windermere with the aqua assault course challenge at Spot-On-Wake in Warwickshire (Jacob King/PA)

Later Sir Ed prepared a fire to toast marshmallows during a visit to Willow Forest School, in Guildford, Surrey (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Meanwhile, the Green Party launched its General Election manifesto in Hove with plans to mend ‘broken Britain’ with a tax on multimillionaires and billionaires to fund improvements to health, housing, transport and the green economy.

Green Party co-leaders Carla Denyer (second left) and Adrian Ramsay, with candidates Sian Berry (left) and Ellie Chowns during their manifesto launch at the Sussex County Cricket ground in Hove (Rhiannon James/PA)

It’s all about the numbers: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joins pupils in a maths lesson during a visit to a school in Grimsby, Lincolnshire (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Mr Sunak moved on to help out in a science lesson at John Whitgift Academy in Grimsby (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Also in Grimsby before his leaders’ debate with Mr Sunak was Sir Keir Starmer, who met students during a visit technical training college Grimsby Institute to set out Labour’s plans to bring down costs for drivers (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir also focused on the state of Britain’s roads and the number of potholes (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Meanwhile, Scottish First Minister John Swinney helps out on the checkout at Asda Chesser Supermarket, in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)