In Pictures: Davey makes another splash as Greens vow to mend ‘broken Britain’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

In Pictures: Davey makes another splash as Greens vow to mend ‘broken Britain’

By Press Association
Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey falls as he attempts an Aqua Jungle floating assault course during a visit to Spot-On-Wake in Henley-in-Arden, Warwickshire (Jacob King/PA)
Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey falls as he attempts an Aqua Jungle floating assault course during a visit to Spot-On-Wake in Henley-in-Arden, Warwickshire (Jacob King/PA)

Day 21 on the General Election campaign trail saw more water-based antics from Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey while Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insisted he had “absolutely not” lost hope of winning back power.

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey jumping into the water as he attempts an Aqua Jungle floating assault course at Spot-On-Wake in Henley-in-Arden, Warwickshire
Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey jumps into the water as he attempts an Aqua Jungle floating assault course during a campaign visit (Jacob King/PA)
Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey falling into the water at an Aqua Jungle floating assault course at Spot-On-Wake in Henley-in-Arden, Warwickshire
Sir Ed followed up last week’s visit to Windermere with the aqua assault course challenge at Spot-On-Wake in Warwickshire (Jacob King/PA)
Sir Ed Davey blowing on a firepit during a visit to Willow Forest School, in Guildford, Surrey
Later Sir Ed prepared a fire to toast marshmallows during a visit to Willow Forest School, in Guildford, Surrey (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Meanwhile, the Green Party launched its General Election manifesto in Hove with plans to mend ‘broken Britain’ with a tax on multimillionaires and billionaires to fund improvements to health, housing, transport and the green economy.

General Election campaign 2024
Green Party co-leaders Carla Denyer (second left) and Adrian Ramsay, with candidates Sian Berry (left) and Ellie Chowns during their manifesto launch at the Sussex County Cricket ground in Hove (Rhiannon James/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joining pupils in a maths lesson during a visit to John Whitgift Academy in Grimsby
It’s all about the numbers: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joins pupils in a maths lesson during a visit to a school in Grimsby, Lincolnshire (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Rishi Sunak speaking to pupils in a science lesson at John Whitgift Academy in Grimsby
Mr Sunak moved on to help out in a science lesson at John Whitgift Academy in Grimsby (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer with workers during a visit to Grimsby Institute
Also in Grimsby before his leaders’ debate with Mr Sunak was Sir Keir Starmer, who met students during a visit technical training college Grimsby Institute to set out Labour’s plans to bring down costs for drivers (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer seen through a wheel during a visit to Grimsby Institute
Sir Keir also focused on the state of Britain’s roads and the number of potholes (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Scottish First Minister John Swinney helping out on the checkout at Asda Chesser Supermarket, in Edinburgh
Meanwhile, Scottish First Minister John Swinney helps out on the checkout at Asda Chesser Supermarket, in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish First Minister John Swinney helping out on the check-out at Asda Chesser Supermarket, in Edinburgh
Having scanned their items, Mr Swinney ensures the shopper’s bags are carefully placed in their trolley (Jane Barlow/PA)