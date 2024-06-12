Plaid Cymru leader would ‘put a fiver’ on Labour winning election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plaid Cymru leader would ‘put a fiver’ on Labour winning election

By Press Association
Rhun ap Iorwerth on the BBC’s Panorama show (Jeff Overs/BBC)
The leader of Plaid Cymru has joked he would “put a fiver” on Sir Keir Starmer being the next prime minister.

Rhun ap Iorwerth called for voters to support his party in the General Election, to ensure a Welsh voice is heard and stop Labour from acting “with impunity”.

Speaking on the BBC’s Panorama programme – which is interviewing each of the UK’s political leaders ahead of the General Election on July 4 – he said Sir Keir’s party was almost certain to win and Wales’s voice needed to be heard.

Rhun ap Iorwerth, leader of Plaid Cymru, talks to presenter Nick Robinson in a studio during a BBC General Election interview Panorama special
He said: “I think Keir Starmer is going to be prime minister in four weeks’ time.

“Having covered politics long enough, I think the evidence points in that direction.

“He will become prime minister regardless of how Wales votes and that’s a key factor for people to consider in Wales.”

Mr ap Iorwerth told the host, Nick Robinson, that the choice was whether voters give Labour a “huge majority to act with impunity” or “ensure that there’s plurality of thoughts and ideas and energy in the Houses of Parliament”.

When Robinson pushed back on the outcome being known, the Plaid leader joked: “I’ll put a fiver on it.”

He also accused some Labour politicians, including shadow Welsh secretary Jo Stevens, of forgetting the people they represent, particularly on the issue of funding for high-speed rail project HS2 not coming to Wales.

“We believe, firmly, that Wales should be given a consequential share of funding for that as Scotland did,” Mr ap Iorwerth said.

“Labour members in Wales in the Welsh Parliament agree with us, but Jo Stevens doesn’t.

Rhun ap Iorwerth, leader of Plaid Cymru, points his finger during a BBC General Election interview Panorama special, hosted by Nick Robinson
“We have members from Labour in Wales who act as if they have forgotten they are representing Welsh constituencies.”

Plaid argues that Wales missed out on £4 billion because HS2 was designated an “England and Wales” scheme by the UK Treasury – despite the route being entirely in England.

This meant it did not trigger the mechanism which would normally see extra funding given to the devolved nation.

Mr ap Iorwerth was also challenged on when his party would like to see Wales become independent.

His party previously called for a referendum to be held by 2026, and while Mr ap Iorwerth said he would like to see independence “tomorrow” he said they were no longer setting a date.

Instead, he said he had an “absolute belief” that Wales could not reach its full potential until it was independent.

Asked if devolution had failed due to high NHS waiting lists and poor school performance, the Plaid leader insisted it had not.

“Devolution hasn’t failed,” Mr ap Iorwerth said.

“Devolution is just devolution.

“Devolution is making sure that we in Wales have a voice over the public services that we need to depend on every day.

“We know that the NHS in England is in all sorts of trouble. Social care in England is in a very, very problematic state.

“I believe in devolution because I believe in us deciding on those major issues.

“The problem that we have in Wales is that we have had 25 years of unbroken Labour-led governments.”