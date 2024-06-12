Fact check: Small boat migrant crossings fell by a quarter in the last 12 months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Fact check: Small boat migrant crossings fell by a quarter in the last 12 months

By Press Association
A group of people thought to be migrants, including young children, are brought into Dover from a Border Force vessel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
In Sky News’ Battle For No 10 programme on Wednesday June 12, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was asked about the number of migrants coming to the UK on small boats.

Mr Sunak said: “They (Channel crossings) were down last year by a third, they’re down over the last 12 months by a little less than that.”

Evaluation

The number of people crossing the English Channel on small boats fell 35.7% between 2022 and 2023.

In the last 12 months the number of people crossing fell 26.4%.

The facts

According to data from the Home Office and Border Force, 29,437 people crossed on small boats last year, that was down by 35.7% from the 45,755 recorded the year before – just over a third, as the Prime Minister said.

In the last 12 months – measuring June 12 2023 to June 11 2024 – the number of people crossing fell to 32,371 from 44,004 in the same period a year earlier. That is a fall of 26.4%.

Links

Home Office and Border Force data last year up to June 6, 2024 – downloads as .ods file

Home Office and Border Force data for last seven days

Election Check 24