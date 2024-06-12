Sunak to announce funding for Ukraine at G7 summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak to announce funding for Ukraine at G7 summit

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with President Volodymyr Zelensky (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with President Volodymyr Zelensky (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Rishi Sunak will announce up to £242 million in bilateral assistance to Ukraine at the G7 summit in Puglia.

The package is to be used for immediate humanitarian, energy and stabilisation needs in Ukraine and to lay the foundations for longer term economic and social recovery and reconstruction, the Prime Minister said.

The £242 million was allocated before Mr Sunak called a General Election for July 4.

The UK and G7 leaders agree that Moscow must pay for the damage it is causing Ukraine and will therefore explore how to use immobilised Russian assets – 285 billion dollars (£222 billion) worth of which are held in G7 jurisdictions – to support Ukraine, the Prime Minister said.

Mr Sunak said: “We must be decisive and creative in our efforts to support Ukraine and end Putin’s illegal war at this critical moment.

“The UK remains at the forefront of the international response as we have been from the outset. We must move from ‘as long as it takes’ to ‘whatever it takes’ if we are to end this illegal war.

“From Ukraine to the Middle East, we will be discussing significant global threats at the summit. Such threats are why it is so vital to strengthen the UK’s national defence, through our commitment to spend 2.5% of GDP on defence by 2030.”

The summit in Italy comes as Mr Sunak continues to face pressure at home over his decision to leave D-Day commemorations in France. The backlash has dominated his election campaign for the last week.

Rishi Sunak gestures as he answers a question
Rishi Sunak will press other leaders to recognise migration challenges (James Manning/PA)

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron took Mr Sunak’s place at a ceremony with leaders including US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, who the Prime Minister will meet at the G7 summit.

During the summit, Mr Sunak will also press other leaders to recognise migration challenges “across the route” and to take collective action.

He touted his flagship Rwanda scheme – which he says will go ahead with deportations starting in July if his party is re-elected – during a recent trip to Austria.

Fifteen EU countries, including Austria, signed a letter last month calling on the European Commission to tighten migration policy and to look at third country schemes.

At the Puglia summit, Mr Sunak will also attend sessions on the Middle East, economic security and China, and a credible G7 and UK offer to “the global majority”.