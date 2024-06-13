What to expect on the General Election campaign trail on Thursday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What to expect on the General Election campaign trail on Thursday

By Press Association
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer will launch the Labour manifesto (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Here is your guide to the main developments in the General Election campaign on Thursday:

– No surprises there

It is Sir Keir Starmer’s turn to launch a manifesto, which will contain no “tax surprises”, the Labour leader told journalists earlier this week.

The Liberal Democrats were in grid position one in this week’s race to publish policies, with an event in central London on Monday.

Rishi Sunak fronted the Conservative Party manifesto launch at Silverstone Circuit, the Northamptonshire home of the British Grand Prix, on Tuesday, followed by Green Party co-leaders Adrian Ramsay and Carla Denyer on a visit to Hove, Sussex, on Wednesday.

Labour campaigners have travelled up to Manchester to make their pitch to the nation, after a campaign which has so far been dominated by a one-word slogan: “Change.”

Throughout this year’s General Election campaign, Sir Keir has trailed “five fully funded national missions” and six “first steps for change” – among them pledges to set up a publicly owned energy company called “Great British Energy” and a new Border Security Command to “smash criminal boat gangs”.

– Over the border

Plaid Cymru is launching its manifesto in Cardiff and leader Rhun ap Iorwerth reckons the election “is about one thing – the economy”.

Among its headline pledges is a plan to “secure the £4bn owed to Wales from HS2 to invest in improving our own public transport in all parts of the country and reversing cuts to local bus services”, which Mr ap Iorwerth said he would “fight every day” for.

“We will address the cost-of-living crisis and provide Welsh solutions to Welsh problems,” he said.

A line chart showing the seven-day rolling average for political parties in opinion polls. Source: PA graphic
(PA Graphics)

The party leader also told BBC Panorama he would “put a fiver” on Labour winning the election.

– Seven Up

ITV’s Julie Etchingham is back in the studio after Sunak v Starmer, the first head-to-head TV debate of this year’s General Election campaign, on Tuesday last week.

She will host not two but seven senior party figures at 8.30pm on ITV1 and STV.

Viewers might recognise the line-up after the BBC’s multi-party debate last Friday: Penny Mordaunt – Conservative Party; Angela Rayner – Labour Party; Daisy Cooper – Liberal Democrats; Stephen Flynn – SNP; Nigel Farage – Reform UK; Carla Denyer – Green Party; Rhun ap Iorwerth – Plaid Cymru.

– Cancer care

The Liberal Democrats have turned their attention to cancer care.

On the campaign trail, the party will trail its plan for a legal guarantee for all cancer patients to start treatment within 62 days of an urgent referral.

– Away from the trail

Rishi Sunak will be at the Borgo Egnazia resort until Saturday, where he will meet other G7 leaders – among them France’s Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will also be at the resort, which is near Fasano, in the Puglia region of southern Italy.

On the agenda are climate change, the situation in the Middle East, the conflict in Ukraine and artificial intelligence (AI).

“From Ukraine to the Middle East, we will be discussing significant global threats at the summit,” the Prime Minister said in a statement.

“Such threats are why it is so vital to strengthen the UK’s national defence, through our commitment to spend 2.5% of GDP on defence by 2030.”