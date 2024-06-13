Farage: Tory Party may be dead and I can lead national opposition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Farage: Tory Party may be dead and I can lead national opposition

By Press Association
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has suggested he could lead a national opposition to Labour after the General Election (Aaron Chown/PA)
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has suggested he could lead a national opposition to Labour after the General Election (Aaron Chown/PA)

Nigel Farage said he wants to lead a “national opposition” to Labour if Sir Keir Starmer’s party wins the General Election.

The Reform UK leader, who hopes to engineer a reverse takeover of the Conservative Party to form a new centre-right grouping, said he believed the situation was already “close to a tipping point”.

Mr Farage also insisted he would not “surrender to the mob” after having a milkshake poured over him and objects thrown at him at campaign events.

And Mr Farage played down a series of revelations about his candidates’ behaviour, insisting he could not remove them because they were already on the ballot.

Nigel Farage in the LBC studio
Nigel Farage said he would be prepared to lead a 'national opposition' to Labour (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Farage has suggested his political model is Canada’s Stephen Harper, who orchestrated a merger between Reform and their Conservative rivals to unite the right.

The Reform UK leader suggested the Conservative Party here “may well be dead, this may well be the end of their journey”.

He aid he believed “something new is going to emerge on the centre-right” of politics.

“Do I think I’m capable of leading a national opposition to a Labour Party with a big majority, where I can stand up and hold them to account on issues? Yes.”

He added: “I would be prepared to lead the centre-right in this country, a centre-right that stands up for small business, a centre-right that believes in borders, a centre-right that isn’t scared of standing up for the British people.”

Tory campaigning appears to have shifted to warn would-be Reform voters that Labour could end up with a landslide win, urging them to back the Conservatives instead in order to provide a large opposition force – although Rishi Sunak has insisted he has not given up on victory.

But Mr Farage pointed to a YouGov poll which put Reform on 17%, just one point behind the Conservatives to suggest: “I think we are very close to a tipping point.”

Other polls have given a wider gap between Mr Sunak’s party and Mr Farage’s, but the average of recent surveys suggests Reform are about eight points behind the Tories.

Mr Farage has been offered additional private security by the Home Office after being targeted on the campaign trail.

He said he was more targeted than other politicians because he was prepared to walk into crowds and because he dared to “break the consensus” by talking about mass migration unlike his rivals.

He said: “They are scared of the mob. And do you know something? I am not going to surrender to the mob. Never.”

Asked if he was scared, he said: “I do get thoughtful but I cannot let these people win.

“If they win, our whole democracy is under threat.”

Mr Farage was challenged about a Times newspaper report that one-in-10 Reform candidates are “friends” on Facebook with Gary Raikes, leader of the fascist New British Union.

“I’d never heard of Gary Raikes until yesterday,” Mr Farage said.

“Don’t forget, I’ve come in right at the last minute, we have not had time to do full vetting of candidates. It’s been impossible for us.”

But he added: “Not all of our candidates have been to Eton, not all of our candidates have been to Oxford, not all of our candidates are part of the London set.

“And people like things on Facebook without having a clue where they come from.”

Asked about Ian Gribbin, the party’s candidate in Bexhill and Battle, who has said that Britain should have “taken Hitler up on his offer of neutrality” instead of fighting the Nazis in the Second World War, Mr Farage said it was a “stupid thing to say”.

But he suggested there would be no disciplinary response: “What can you do? His name’s on the ballot paper, I can’t remove it.”