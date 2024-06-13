Hunt warns Britons not to hand Labour ‘an even bigger majority’ by voting Reform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunt warns Britons not to hand Labour ‘an even bigger majority’ by voting Reform

By Press Association
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt admitted there is ‘frustration’ with the Tory record (Aaron Chown/PA)
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt admitted there is ‘frustration’ with the Tory record (Aaron Chown/PA)

Jeremy Hunt has become the latest Cabinet minister appearing to concede that the Conservatives are heading for defeat at the General Election.

The Chancellor warned that voting for Reform UK would hand Labour “an even bigger majority”.

It comes after Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said the Tories are fighting to prevent Sir Keir Starmer winning a “supermajority”.

The Conservative strategy, backed by a social media advertising campaign, is aimed at persuading Tory backers tempted by Nigel Farage’s party not to risk giving Labour a majority which could eclipse even the 1997 landslide under Tony Blair.

Mr Hunt told Politico’s Power Play podcast: “All that a vote for Reform does is give Labour an even bigger majority.

“And that is a polar opposite of what most Reform voters want. So it doesn’t solve any problem to vote Reform.”

Mr Hunt also acknowledged that Britons feel “battered” by the cost-of-living crisis and want to “hold the guys at the top to account”.

He conceded that the Government has failed to deliver its pledge to stop small boats from crossing the English Channel.

He said: “I think that Britain has always prided itself on the essential moderation of our politics, but people need to see problems being solved and there is a lot of frustration that, you know, we haven’t yet been able to stop the boats coming over.”

General Election campaign 2024
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak addresses the audience during a Sky News election event (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

His admission of voters’ discontent with the Tory record comes after Rishi Sunak acknowledged that people were “frustrated” with him and admitted the Tories “have not got everything right” at his party’s manifesto launch.

But the Prime Minister insisted he had “absolutely not” lost hope of winning the election after Mr Shapps’s intervention.

The Chancellor admitted his own seat is in jeopardy, saying: “It could be a strong Conservative majority or it could be a seat that falls spectacularly to the Lib Dems.”

Polling suggests the new Godalming and Ash seat Mr Hunt is campaigning to represent will be taken by Sir Ed Davey’s Liberal Democrats.