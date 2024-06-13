Plaid Cymru pledges fairer funding at General Election manifesto launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plaid Cymru pledges fairer funding at General Election manifesto launch

By Press Association
Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth launches his party’s General Election manifesto in Marble Hall, at The Temple of Peace in Cardiff, Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)
Plaid Cymru have launched their General Election manifesto, with calls for the UK to rejoin the Single Market but no mention of Welsh independence.

Rhun ap Iorwerth, the leader of the party, pledged to put Wales first, with a fight for fairer funding for the country at the launch event in Cardiff on Thursday.

The party is calling for windfall taxes on oil and gas companies, money “owed to Wales” in rail funding and for closer ties with the EU- which the country left following Brexit.

However, his speech did not mention Welsh independence, a founding principle of his party, and the concept does not appear until page 42 of the manifesto.

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth launches his party’s General Election manifesto in Marble Hall, at The Temple of Peace in Cardiff, Wales
Mr ap Iorwerth, the leader of Plaid Cymru, said people feel “uninspired” by what the Conservatives and Labour have to offer, while his party will offer a “positive vision” for Wales.

He said: “As an internationalist party, unlike Labour and the Tories we in Plaid Cymru are not afraid to call out the disastrous consequences of severing ties with the world’s largest trading bloc.

“We have been clear, consistent and unequivocal in recent years that rejoining the Single Market and Customs Union are vital in order to mitigate the impact of Brexit on Welsh business and reduce overheads and administrative costs.”

He said the “common thread” which runs through the party’s programme is fairness.

“Fair funding for Wales,” he said. “Plaid Cymru is the only party advocating for the abolition of the Barnett Formula which has seen Wales lose out to the tune of billions over the years.

“It’s not a begging bowl, it’s just what’s right, enabling investment in public services and the economy.”

He criticised the UK Treasury’s decision to class the HS2 high-speed rail project as an “England and Wales” scheme despite the route being entirely in England – meaning Wales had lost out on billions in funding.

Because it was classed as England and Wales the project did not trigger the mechanism which would normally see extra funding given to the devolved nation.

He added: “Let me be clear, this appeal for fair funding isn’t driven by ideology but by principle.

“Remember, there’s nothing inevitable about our poverty and nothing intrinsic to our people which means we cannot create a thriving economy and world-class public services, given the tools we need.

“So, to the next UK Government we say this – show you’re serious about Wales and resolve the long-standing fair funding issues.”