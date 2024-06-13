Labour pledges to reinstate 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel cars

Labour has pledged to reinstate the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel cars if it wins the General Election.

The party included the commitment in its manifesto, claiming this would provide “certainty to manufacturers”.

The move would reverse the decision of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in September last year to delay the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans in the UK from 2030 to 2035.

Labour said it would “support the transition to electric vehicles” by accelerating the roll out of chargepoints.

It also committed to help used car buyers switch to electric motoring by “standardising the information supplied on the condition of batteries”.

Recent analysis shows drivers face a lack of affordable used electric cars.

Earlier this month, Auto Trader said that just 10,000 of the used electric options on its UK-wide online vehicle marketplace cost under £15,000.

That is compared with 350,000 used petrol or diesel cars in the same price bracket.

AA president Edmund King said: “The AA supported the original zero emission new car sales deadline of 2030 as ‘challenging but ambitious’.

“Reintroducing the 2030 deadline would enable us to maintain momentum on the net zero transition and improve our chances of delivering the UK’s net zero ambition.

“But drivers will need to be supported with the right incentives – and reassured that we’ve made significant progress on infrastructure – to make the shift possible.”