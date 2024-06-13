Business groups seek more tax reassurances as Labour targets economic growth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Business groups seek more tax reassurances as Labour targets economic growth

By Press Association
Business groups have called for more reassurances from Labour (Victoria Jones/PA)
Business groups have called for more reassurances from Labour (Victoria Jones/PA)

Labour has put economic growth at the heart of its manifesto, but experts and small firms have raised fears over the absence of pledges on some key taxes.

The manifesto confirmed Labour would cap corporation tax at 25% until the next parliament as it looks to cement its pro-business stance.

It also unveiled a raft of plans to support small firms, including reiterating aims to overhaul business rates and help level the playing field between online and high street retailers.

But experts said the lack of any promises not to increase capital gains tax (CGT) has fuelled speculation that it may be in line for a hike if Labour wins the election, in what would be a blow to entrepreneurs.

Rachael Griffin, tax and financial planning expert at Quilter, said: “The conspicuous lack of confirmation from the Labour manifesto that it would not raise CGT will spark significant concern among entrepreneurs and investors in the UK.

“Both shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves and Sir Keir Starmer have in recent interviews doubled down on the fact they have ‘no plans’ to increase CGT rates without completely ruling it out.

“However, in its manifesto Labour has explicitly ruled out increases to income tax, national insurance, VAT and corporation tax, but make no mention of CGT.”

Jason Hollands, managing director at wealth management and professional services group Evelyn Partners, added: “The big three tax pledge – vowing not to raise income tax, national insurance or VAT – is a doubled-edged sword because in attempting to head off fear of higher taxes by explicitly ruling these out, it inevitably creates suspicion about which other areas could be vulnerable.

“Capital gains tax, inheritance tax and the tax-preferential treatment of pension saving have all featured in speculation around possible targets for a Government that needs to raise revenues down the line.

“No party set for government would for instance pre-announce a rise in capital gains tax as it would inevitably lead to a rush by some investors to dispose of assets.

“So, all eyes now are not just on the General Election, but also on the next government’s first big fiscal statement, which is likely to be an autumn budget.”

Tina McKenzie, policy chair of the Federation of Small Businesses, said firms are looking for more reassurances over tax.

“As questions swirl around tax in this election, the UK’s 5.5 million entrepreneurs – who generate the jobs and growth that should be at the core of Labour’s mission – will want to hear more reassurance from the party on the huge taxes small firms already pay at every stage of running their businesses,” she said.