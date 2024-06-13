Labour’s social care pledges branded ‘plan for a plan’ and ‘broad promises’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour’s social care pledges branded ‘plan for a plan’ and ‘broad promises’

By Press Association
Labour has published its manifesto, including plans for social care (Yui Mok/PA)
The adult social care sector is in need of “deep reform”, Labour has said but the party’s manifesto pledges have been branded “broad promises, with little detail and no timetable for delivery”.

Labour described a sector plagued by inconsistent standards, chronic staff shortages, and people not always being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.

It has pledged to create a previously-suggested National Care Service, with locally delivered services based on the principle that people must be supported to live independently at home for as long as possible.

Reports ahead of the launch suggested the ambition under a Fair Pay Agreement would be for care workers to be paid at least the real living wage, £12 across the UK or £13.15 in London, but no specific figures are mentioned in the manifesto.

The document has pledged

– a fair pay agreement setting fair pay, terms and conditions, alongside training standards. The party said it will “consult widely” on the design of the agreement “before beginning the process and learn from countries where they operate successfully”

– new national standards to ensure high-quality care and ongoing sustainability, and ensure providers behave responsibly

– local partnership working between the NHS and social care on hospital discharge

– to guarantee the rights of those in residential care to be able to see their families

– to task regulators with assessing the role social care workers can play in basic health treatment and monitoring, as part of the efforts to move healthcare
into local communities and professionalise the workforce

– to build consensus for longer-term reform it said is needed to create a sustainable national care service

The party said it will explore how best to manage and support an ageing population, better integration with the NHS, support for working-age disabled adults, and “how to move to a more preventative system”.

Labour said it would guarantee rights of people in residential care to be able to see their families (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The manifesto also states that the party will “ensure the publication of regular, independent workforce planning” across both health and social care.

The document also references an intention to strengthen regulation of the children’s social care sector and said the party will work with local government to support children in care.

Age UK said there appear to be “no new commitments” for adult social care.

Charity director Caroline Abrahams said: “It does mean that, if Labour forms the next Government, incoming ministers will be under huge pressure to act fast to put flesh on the bones of the ‘plan for a plan’ so far outlined and in bringing forward a Fair Pay Agreement for care workers – an initiative which is important and welcome, but that is also their only concrete proposal for driving improvement in the short term.”

Mike Padgham, chairman of the Independent Care Group representing adult social care providers in York and North Yorkshire, described it as “refreshing to see promises in writing”.

But he added: “That excitement has to be tempered by the fact that the reforms are very much broad promises, with little detail and no timetable for delivery.”

He warned any increase in care workers’ pay must be accompanied by a promise that local authorities commissioning care have the funding they need to make it work.

He added: “Many, particularly smaller providers, are struggling to meet the latest increase in the national living wage and national minimum wage and without more funding will not be able to meet further rises.”