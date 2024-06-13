Taylor Swift songs energising Plaid Cymru campaign, leader says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Taylor Swift songs energising Plaid Cymru campaign, leader says

By Press Association
Taylor Swift’s songs are the unofficial music of Plaid Cymru’s election campaign, the party’s leader has said (Jane Barlow/PA)
Taylor Swift’s songs are the unofficial music of Plaid Cymru’s election campaign, the party’s leader has said (Jane Barlow/PA)

Taylor Swift’s songs are the unofficial campaign music of Plaid Cymru, the party’s leader has said.

Ahead of the pop sensation appearing in Cardiff on Tuesday, Rhun ap Iorwerth said Ms Swift’s music was the “background to this election” and picked Anti-Hero as a personal favourite.

While becoming prime minister could not happen even in Mr ap Iorwerth’s wildest dreams, his party was shaking it off as they launched their manifesto in Cardiff on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters following the manifesto launch, Mr ap Iorwerth was asked if the party has a campaign song.

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth holds up a document as he launches his party’s General Election manifesto in Marble Hall at The Temple of Peace in Cardiff
Rhun ap Iorwerth launches the Plaid Cymru General Election manifesto in Cardiff (Ben Birchall/PA)

The father of three said: “I think Taylor Swift has got to be the background to this election.

“She is taking the world by storm, and the UK, so it would have to be a Taylor Swift song, which will keep my daughters happy.”

Asked if he had a personal favourite, the Plaid leader picked Switft’s tune Anti-Hero, on 2022 Midnight’s album, describing it as a “good song”.

In Anti-Hero, the lead single from the album, Ms Swift declares herself as “the problem” and says she is getting older but “never wiser”.

The award-winning song has been described as Swift at her most self-critical.

The star has been performing in stadiums around the UK as part of her Eras tour.

When she appeared in Edinburgh earlier this week, the enthusiastic dancing of the nearly 73,000 Swifties was picked up by earthquake monitors 3.7 miles away.