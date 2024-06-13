Average speed cameras to monitor summer traffic in two speeding hotspots

Speed cameras will be set up at two sites in Scotland said to be blighted by speeding drivers during the summer as part of plans to improve road safety.

The low-carbon average speed cameras will be deployed on the A836 between Reay and Thurso in the north of Scotland and on the A82 at Luss in Argyll and Bute during the peak summer season to discourage motorists from driving too fast.

Both locations have been identified by road safety chiefs as having increased traffic levels during the holidays and problems with speeding.

The cameras will be activated at the start of the summer and will remain in place on a temporary basis until traffic volumes return to post-summer levels.

Fourteen electric safety camera vans will also be deployed across Scotland in the coming months in a further effort to improve road safety.

Cameras will be installed on the A82 around Luss, on the banks of Loch Lomond (Alamy/PA)

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “Road safety is one of the Scottish Government’s top priorities and I remain resolute in my determination to save lives on the country’s roads.

“The deployment of temporary average speed cameras on the A836 and A82 will help us achieve that. Both locations see a significant rise in traffic over the summer months and persistent speeding cases.

“We have seen the success of average speed cameras on the A9 in terms of encouraging improved driver behaviour and are looking to replicate it on these routes.

“The new electric safety camera vans will replace older vehicles and help bolster the fleet, as well as our green credentials.

“Both the temporary average speed cameras and the safety camera vans will help us work towards our long-term vision of no-one being killed or seriously injured on Scotland’s roads by 2050.”

Ken Gowans, the economy and infrastructure committee chairman at Highland Council, said: “Ensuring our roads are safer for all users is paramount, particularly as vehicle numbers increase during the summer months.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop said the Government aims to ensure no-one is killed or seriously injured on Scotland’s roads by 2050 (PA)

“Adding average speed cameras in these two identified areas, with the additionality of 14 new electric safety cameras in use across Scotland, are positive interventions that will help save lives by encouraging changes in driver behaviour and reducing speed-related incidents.”

Kenny Auld, head of visitor services at Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park Authority, said: “We welcome this trial and hope that this work creates a safer road and visiting experience for our visitors and residents.

“Whether by car, bus, walking or wheeling, it is important that everyone feels safe whilst enjoying this special landscape.”

Police Scotland Chief Inspector Mark Patterson said: “Police Scotland, and our safety camera unit, are committed to working with our partners in order to influence driver and road user behaviour and reduce casualties.

“With the expected increase in traffic volume over the upcoming holiday period, the implementation of these new temporary average speed cameras are part of a crucial partnership response to improving road safety.”