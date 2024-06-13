In Pictures: Campaign heats up with manifesto launches and assault course visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Campaign heats up with manifesto launches and assault course visit

By Press Association
Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey on an assault course during a visit to Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey on an assault course during a visit to Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer said voters had the chance to “turn the page decisively” on 14 years of “Conservative chaos” as he set out Labour’s plan for government.

Plaid Cymru also launched its manifesto while Prime Minister Rishi Sunak left the campaign trail behind as he joined other G7 leaders in Italy.

Meanwhile, Sir Ed Davey showed the Lib Dems were ready for an election battle as he took on an assault course.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and deputy Angela Rayner stand together smiling, with colleagues looking on from above, after the launch of the party manifesto
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and deputy Angela Rayner stand together smiling, with colleagues looking on from above, after the launch of the party manifesto (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Members of the Labour Party take their seats to listen to leader Sir Keir Starmer launching the manifesto
Members of the Labour Party listened to leader Sir Keir Starmer as he set out his plans for government (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Someone holding a sign heckles Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer during his party’s manifesto launch
The manifesto launch was not all plain sailing, though, as a person heckled leader Sir Keir Starmer (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer speaks at the launch of the Labour manifesto at a lectern featuring a sign saying 'Change'
Sir Keir Starmer speaking at the launch of the manifesto (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth holds a copy of his party’s General Election manifesto at a launch event in Cardiff
Plaid Cymru also launched its manifesto at an event in Cardiff (Ben Birchall/PA)
Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth stands in front of a dragon image as he gestures at the launch of his party's manifesto
Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth pledged to put Wales first, with a fight for fairer funding for the country at the manifesto launch event (Ben Birchall/PA)
Sir Ed Davey running in and out of tyres on an assault course
Sir Ed Davey was up for the challenge of an assault course, including running in and out of tyres, as he visited Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Sir Ed Davey jumps off a bridge on an assault course
Sir Ed also showed he was not afraid of heights, jumping into action on the General Election campaign trail (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage laughing during LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show
Meanwhile, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage took to the airwaves as he spoke to listeners of LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show (Aaron Chown/PA)
Nigel Farage sat in a chair wearing headphones with the LBC logo in the background
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said said he wants to lead a ‘national opposition’ to Labour if Sir Keir Starmer’s party wins the General Election (Aaron Chown/PA)
Rishi Sunak is greeted by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the G7 summit
Rishi Sunak took some time away from the campaign trail to attend the G7 summit in Italy, where he was greeted by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (Christopher Furlong/PA)
Rishi Sunak embraces Italian PM Giorgia Meloni
Mr Sunak had a warm welcome from Ms Meloni in sunny Italy (Christopher Furlong/PA)