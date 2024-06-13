Seats visited by party leaders on day 22: Key election data

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Seats visited by party leaders on day 22: Key election data

By Press Association
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey tried his hand at an assault course in Kent while on the campaign trail on Thursday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
With Prime Minister Rishi Sunak out of the country at the G7 summit in Italy and Sir Keir Starmer launching his party’s manifesto in the safe Labour seat of Manchester Central, Sir Ed Davey was the only one of the main leaders on Thursday to hit the campaign trail.

The Liberal Democrat leader visited the constituency of Tunbridge Wells in Kent – a seat that has been held by the Conservatives since its creation in 1974 but which ranks at number 49 on the Lib Dems’ target list.

Sir Ed’s party needs a swing of 13.4 percentage points to take the seat and overturn a notional Tory majority of 14,645.

A profile of the constituency of Tunbridge Wells, which the Liberal Democrats would take from the Conservatives on a swing of 13.4 percentage points
A profile of the constituency of Tunbridge Wells (PA Graphics)

Greg Clark, who won Tunbridge Wells for the Conservatives at every general election from 2005 to 2019, is not standing this time.

Sir Ed has now visited 26 seats since the start of the campaign, 23 of which are being defended by the Conservatives.

The other three are the safe Labour seat of Hackney South & Shoreditch, where he launched the Lib Dem manifesto earlier this week; Cowdenbeath & Kirkcaldy in Scotland, won by the SNP in 2019 and more plausibly a Labour target at this election; and the safe Lib Dem seat of Bath.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has visited 25 seats, 17 of which are being defended by the Tories.

He has also held events in five Labour seats, including Thursday’s manifesto launch in Manchester Central; two SNP seats in Scotland; and Brighton Pavilion in East Sussex, which is being defended by the Greens.

A chart showing the number of seats visited by the main party leaders during the election campaign so far, with Rishi Sunak on 33, Sir Keir Starmer on 25 and Sir Ed Davey on 26
Seats visited by the main party leaders during the election campaign (PA Graphics)

Mr Sunak has clocked up the most number of constituencies, 33, of which 30 are Conservative defences.

He has visited only one Labour seat so far: Blyth & Ashington, a new constituency at this election, but one which would have had a notional Labour majority in 2019 of 6,118.

The other two seats in which he has held campaign events are Caithness, Sutherland & Easter Ross (won by the SNP in 2019) and Belfast East (won by the DUP).