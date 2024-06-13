Fact check: GDP per capita rose in the first quarter of 2024 By Press Association June 13 2024, 9:56 pm June 13 2024, 9:56 pm Share Fact check: GDP per capita rose in the first quarter of 2024 Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/politics/6502052/fact-check-gdp-per-capita-rose-in-the-first-quarter-of-2024/ Copy Link Mr Farage was speaking at the ITV Election Debate (Jonathan Hordle/ITV/PA) In the ITV Election Debate on June 13, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said gross domestic product (GDP) per capita has fallen for the last six quarters in a row.Mr Farage said: “GDP, wealth per capita, has fallen for the last six consecutive quarters.”EvaluationGDP per capita increased in the first quarter of this year. That rise put an end to a seven-month falling streak.The factsIn the first quarter of 2024, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows GDP per capita rose to £8,281 from £8,249 in the previous quarter.Before that, it had shrunk every quarter since the first quarter of 2022 when it was £8,393.LinksONS – Gross domestic product (Average) per head (archived)