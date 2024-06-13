Fact check: Wes Streeting said he would hold door open to entrepreneurs in NHS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Fact check: Wes Streeting said he would hold door open to entrepreneurs in NHS

By Press Association
Wes Streeting is Labour’s shadow health secretary (Dominic Lipinski/ PA)
Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner denied in the ITV Election Debate on June 13 that shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said he would “hold the door open to the private sector”.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said: “What Angela’s refusing to admit there is what was referred to earlier, which is the shadow health secretary essentially saying that he’s going to hold the door open to the private sector. He did say that…”

“That’s not true,” Ms Rayner interjected.

She went on to say: “Wes Streeting has said in order to bring the record high waiting list down that we would use up capacity in the private sector.”

Evaluation

Mr Streeting did say that Labour are “going to be holding the door wide open and encouraging them to come”, when speaking about entrepreneurs who are “coming up with cutting-edge treatments” in the health sector.

The facts

In an interview with an i newspaper podcast, Mr Streeting said: “I want those entrepreneurs that are coming up with cutting-edge treatments and technologies to know that when they come up with a great idea that can deliver better outcomes for patients and better value for taxpayers’ money, they’re not going to struggle to get through the front door of the NHS.

“We’re going to be holding the door wide open and encouraging them to come in.”

In a speech in 2023 to the NHS Confederation, Mr Streeting said Labour wanted: “A single front door for innovators. No more shopping products or trials to each and every NHS trust. Where they can help, we will hold the door open and usher you through.”

Links

ITV Election Debate, on YouTube

Archived newspaper article about Wes Streeting on podcast

Policy Mogul – Wes Streeting speech to NHS Confederation (archived)

Election Check 24