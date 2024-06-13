Fact check: Recent migrants account for a small proportion of the UK population

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Fact check: Recent migrants account for a small proportion of the UK population

By Press Association
Recent migrations to the UK make up a relatively small proportion of the population (PA)
Recent migrations to the UK make up a relatively small proportion of the population (PA)

During the ITV Election Debate on June 13, Nigel Farage said “one in 30 people walking on the street has come in the last two years”.

Evaluation

Figures from the Office for National Statistics suggest this claim may be correct when solely looking at arrivals to the UK.

However, this does not account for the large number of people leaving the country. Migration does not mean an extra person for every 29 already in the UK.

The facts

The latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics show 67.6 million people living in the UK as of the middle of 2022.

Meanwhile, provisional figures from the organisation suggest 1.22 million people immigrated to the UK in 2023, while 1.26 million did so in 2022.

Combining the figures from both years (2.48 million) means around one in 27 people in the UK (the 67.6 million population estimate divided by 2.48 million people who immigrated to the UK) arrived in the last two years. This figure remains an estimate as there is a difference in when these two figures were taken.

Across both years, around half a million people left the UK, meaning net migration was at 685,000 last year and 764,000 the year before.

When accounting for emigration, this means that net migration amounts to an extra person for every 47 people in the UK – again bearing in mind these figures were taken from different points in time.

In addition, some arrivals will have constraints on the length of time they can stay in the UK. Around 600,000 arrivals in the last two years were for study, with visas that necessitate they must leave the UK at the end of a set period or switch to a different visa.

Links

ITV Election Debate, on YouTube

ONS: Population figures, mid-2022 (archived)

ONS: Long-term international migration, year ending 2023 (archived page and data download)

ONS: Reasons for international migration (archived)

Election Check 24