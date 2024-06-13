Missing people must be considered in judicial factors law updates – committee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Missing people must be considered in judicial factors law updates – committee

By Press Association
A judicial factor is a person appointed by the court to administer or hold property which is not being properly managed because the person is deceased or missing, or it is not possible for the responsible person to carry out their duties (PA)
Families of missing people must be considered when courts appoint a caretaker to look after their estate, a Holyrood committee has said.

The Scottish Parliament’s Delegated Powers and Law Reform Committee has welcomed proposals in the Judicial Factors (Scotland) Bill, which aims to update a law introduced in 1889.

A judicial factor is a person appointed by the court to administer or hold property which is not being properly managed because the person is deceased or missing, or it is not possible for the responsible person to carry out their duties.

Most judicial factors are currently solicitors or accountants.

While the position of judicial factors have been praised in the circumstances where businesses and partnerships break down or where the sole practitioner is deceased, the committee said clarity is needed on how the process can help the families of a missing person.

The Holyrood committee said the Scottish Government should put an “explicit statement” in place stating it is competent to appoint a judicial factor in this case, where appropriate.

It said: “The committee considers that the opportunity presented by this Bill must be used to ensure that judicial factors work for the loved ones of people who go missing, where their appointment is considered desirable.”

In evidence to the committee, a representative of the Missing People charity said there had to be a “willingness to step back from seeing the role of judicial factors as one that is primarily for legal experts … everything about the purpose of judicial factors makes sense for families of missing people”.

Committee convener Stuart McMillan said: “Most people in Scotland may not be familiar with judicial factors or their work, but during our evidence sessions we were able to learn more about their vital role.

“We are broadly content with the proposals in the Bill, which will update the laws around judicial factors that date back hundreds of years and bring welcome clarity.

“However, we do believe that these updates present the Parliament with an opportunity to go further to really ensure that judicial factors work for the loved ones of people who go missing.”

When quizzed on the need for better support for the families of missing people, victims and community safety minister Siobhian Brown told the committee she did not think the Bill needed a particular statement on missing persons “because we want judicial factors to cover all aspects”.

When pressed, she said: “If there is anything that we can bring in to give some comfort to Missing People in particular, we will consider it.”