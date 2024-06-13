UK’s largest pubs and breweries demand immediate cut in beer duty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK’s largest pubs and breweries demand immediate cut in beer duty

By Press Association
The letter, to coincide with the start of Euro 2024, has been signed by 80 of the UK’s leading brewers and pub groups (PA)
The UK’s largest pub groups and breweries have written an open letter to the leaders of the three main political parties demanding an immediate cut in beer duty alongside business rates reform.

The letter, which appears in Friday’s edition of The Times to coincide with the start of Euro 2024, has been signed by 80 of the UK’s leading brewers and pub groups including Heineken, Budweiser, Greene King, Stonegate, JD Wetherspoon and Diageo.

They call for a cut in duty as a “first step” towards bringing the UK in line with the European average and an “urgent radical reform” of business rates.

The Government has frozen beer duty since 2020 and the current rate is in place until February 2025.

The letter reads: “For every three pounds spent in a pub, one pound goes straight to the tax man.

“Pubs pay up to four times the business rates of other comparable businesses and until the urgent radical reform to business rates is implemented the current 75% relief in England is a lifeline without which many more pubs would close.

“The upcoming Euros championships brings into sharp focus the extent to which beer remains over-taxed.

“British beer drinkers cheering on England and Scotland pay 54p duty per pint compared to German or Spanish fans paying less than 5p.

“Combined with high costs such as energy, publicans currently only make an average 12p profit on the average £4.80 pint in the UK.”

The letter, written by Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, whose members brew 90% of the beer sold in the UK, adds: “Whilst there has been recognition and acknowledgement from successive governments on the important role that pubs and brewers play in our society, a step change is required to secure its future and to promote and celebrate such an intrinsic part of British life that brings combined economic, social, and cultural value to almost every community around the country.

“The beer and pub sector is special, but it does not need special favours – it needs fair recognition of its unique value.

“It is, therefore, imperative that the next government provides a sustainable and proportionate fiscal and regulatory framework that allows the sector to do what it does best; invest in our businesses and employees, embrace changing consumer taste and demands, and provide the community hubs that are the crucial and often invisible glue to social cohesion.

“It’s the Government’s responsibility to provide that framework, we can do the rest.”