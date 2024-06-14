Sunak to tell G7 reform needed to deliver sustainable development and AI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak to tell G7 reform needed to deliver sustainable development and AI

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joins G7 leaders at the summit (Christopher Furlong/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will tell world leaders they must unlock funding for sustainable development and harness the benefits of AI on the second day of the G7 summit in Italy.

He will announce funding which could top £100 million to help deliver clean energy transitions with a £20 million expansion of an artificial intelligence (AI) development scheme into Asia.

Mr Sunak will tell a session focused on artificial intelligence and energy, Africa and the Mediterranean on Friday that the international financial system needs reforming to unlock finance required to accelerate sustainable development goals and strengthen the voices of the most vulnerable.

He said: “The UK is committed to driving a more effective international system that improves lives for people across the globe and at home.

G7 summit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak talks to media at the G7 summit at the Borgo Egnazia resort, in Puglia, Apulia, Italy (Christopher Furlong/PA)

“The green transition and the development of AI are key components of this, and the funding announced today will help ensure that these seismic changes happen in a way that works for all.”

The multi-year Official Development Assistance (ODA) funding includes £57 million to the Climate Compatible Growth programme, which will accelerate the roll-out of improved, climate resilient infrastructure in developing countries across sub-Saharan Africa and Asia with the help of UK expertise.

Up to £35 million will go to the Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa to catalyse greater investment into sustainable infrastructure projects across the continent while a partnership with the World Bank and the EU will support African regional electricity transmission and strengthen climate resilience with £15 million for the Zambian side of the Zambia-Tanzania Interconnector as part of a 300 million dollar (£235 million) project to link power supplies in southern and east Africa.

The funding also includes £500,000 for an initiative to support planning, prioritisation and implementation of green infrastructure initiatives between the UK, Kenya and the wider G7, as well as a £300,000 contribution for mapping by the British Geological Survey in Angola.

The AI for Development programme was launched at the Bletchley Park AI Safety Summit in November 2023 to fund safe and responsible AI projects for development around the world, beginning in Africa.

A partnership between the UK and Canada, with support from the US, Australia and other partners,  is aimed at ensuring artificial intelligence technology is accessible across the globe and delivering AI labs to train the next generation.