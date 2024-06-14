Fact check: Rachel Reeves empathises with woman struggling with her bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Fact check: Rachel Reeves empathises with woman struggling with her bills

By Press Association
Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves spoke to women on the election trail (Yui Mok/PA)
Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves spoke to women on the election trail (Yui Mok/PA)

A widely shared post on social media has claimed that Labour shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves’ “only response to a woman saying she struggles to pay her bills is that she’ll be ‘the first female chancellor’.”

It includes a short video of Ms Reeves and several other women.

Evaluation

The video has been cut. Ms Reeves says many more supportive comments in the full clip.

The facts

In the video, a woman speaking to Ms Reeves said: “I pay my electric this month, leave it next month, do a payment plan for the following month. Basically robbing Pete to pay Paul.”

It then cuts to Ms Reeves saying: “If I do become chancellor I’d be the first ever female chancellor of the Exchequer.”

Gesturing to her sister, Ellie Reeves, Labour’s candidate for Lewisham West and East Dulwich, who is sitting next to her, Rachel Reeves says: “We’ve both got young kids. I know we’re on better wages with the jobs that we do, but we work really long hours…”

At that point, the clip cuts out. In the full video shared on her X, formerly Twitter, account on June 12 ,the shadow chancellor immediately says: “…we know how expensive childcare is. We’re lucky that our mum and dad are able to help us both a bit.

“We’ve made a commitment to have free breakfast clubs at all primary schools and we’ve also committed to 100,000 new nursery places at schools.

“I know it’s tough at the moment, we won’t be able to fix everything straight away. I know that it’s a real mess, what I’m going to inherit if I get the job, but we are determined to start to make things better for working families like all of yours.”

Links

Post on X (archived post and video)

Rachel Reeves on X (archived post and video)

Election Check 24