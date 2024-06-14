What to expect on the General Election campaign trail on Friday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What to expect on the General Election campaign trail on Friday

By Press Association
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer arrives on his election battle bus at a campaign event in Halesowen (PA)
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer arrives on his election battle bus at a campaign event in Halesowen (PA)

Here is your guide to the main developments in the General Election campaign on Friday:

– Battle buses parked

Both Labour and Conservative battle buses are not expected to be on the road on Friday but campaigning continues.

Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, will visit a men’s mental health facility as he seeks to promote Labour’s mental health plan which the party says will “get people back to work” as it aims to increase economic growth.

Sir Keir Starmer faces questions
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer will face questions (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer will face a grilling from BBC journalist Nick Robinson in the latest Panorama election interview set to be broadcast at 7.30pm.

Rishi Sunak, Plaid Cymru’s Rhun ap Iorwerth and SNP leader John Swinney have already faced the spotlight, and appearances by the other party leaders are planned.

– Sunak in Italy

Mr Sunak continues his break from the campaign trail as he attends the G7 summit in Italy.

On Thursday, he held bilateral meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the event in Puglia.

World leaders are expected to continue to discuss the future of Ukraine and other key global issues.

Back in the UK, the Conservatives are expected to respond to Labour’s manifesto launch.

– Food, glorious food

Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper will be on the campaign trail in the east of England touting her party’s food strategy offer, which also aims to support British farmers.

The proposed national food strategy, which was revealed in the Lib Dem manifesto, would be backed up by a plan to boost the farming budget by £1 billion a year.

Under the Lib Dems, the strategy would be a top priority for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and involve industry experts from agriculture, farming and fishing, and nutrition.