Sunak says Biden wanted to talk to parachutist, not wandering away, at G7 event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak says Biden wanted to talk to parachutist, not wandering away, at G7 event

By Press Association
G7 leaders watch a parachute drop at San Domenico Golf Club in Fasano (Christopher Furlong/PA)
G7 leaders watch a parachute drop at San Domenico Golf Club in Fasano (Christopher Furlong/PA)

Rishi Sunak has said a video that prompted speculation Joe Biden had wandered away from G7 leaders during an event actually showed the US president “being very polite” and going to talk to a parachutist.

After a group of parachutists put on a display for the leaders with a flag from each of the seven countries – the UK, US, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan – Mr Biden walked away from the group.

Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni can be seen steering him back to pose for photos.

US president Joe Biden and Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni (Christopher Furlong/PA)
US president Joe Biden and Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni (Christopher Furlong/PA)

The group of leaders was supposed to line up so the pilots could shake their hands, Mr Sunak said.

“They had all landed and he was being very polite. And he just went over to kind of talk to all of them individually,” Mr Sunak told reporters at the G7 summit.

“As far as I know, he went over to talk to some of the parachute jumpers and say thank you or hello to them individually,” he said.

He added: “They all came to shake all our hands individually. So we were meant to stand in one place rather than go and say hello, because everyone wanted to try and talk to the person who jumped with their flag.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meeting with Narendra Modi during the G7 leaders’ summit (Christopher Furlong/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meeting with Narendra Modi during the G7 leaders’ summit (Christopher Furlong/PA)

Mr Sunak held a bilateral meeting with India’s prime minister Narendra Modi on the second day of the summit on Friday, after having bilaterals with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday.

During Friday’s sessions, he will tell world leaders they must unlock funding for sustainable development and harness the benefits of AI.

He will announce funding which could top £100 million to help deliver clean energy transitions, with a £20 million expansion of an artificial intelligence (AI) development scheme into Asia.

The funding will be spread over several years as part of the Official Development Assistance (ODA) programme.

It includes £57 million to accelerate the roll-out of improved, climate resilient infrastructure in developing countries across sub-Saharan Africa and Asia through the Climate Compatible Growth Programme.

At a session focused on artificial intelligence and energy, Africa and the Mediterranean, he will urge reform to the international financial system to unlock funding required to accelerate sustainable development goals and strengthen the voices of the most vulnerable.

He said: “The UK is committed to driving a more effective international system that improves lives for people across the globe and at home.

“The green transition and the development of AI are key components of this, and the funding announced today will help ensure that these seismic changes happen in a way that works for all.”

A partnership between the UK and Canada – with support from the US, Australia and other partners, is aimed at ensuring artificial intelligence technology is accessible across the globe and delivering AI labs to train the next generation.