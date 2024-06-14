ITV General Election debate watched by 2.1 million viewers on average

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ITV General Election debate watched by 2.1 million viewers on average

By Press Association
The ITV General Election debate was held between seven senior political party figures (Jonathan Hordle/ITV)
The ITV General Election debate between seven senior political party figures was watched by more than two million viewers, the broadcaster has said.

The second head-to-head for the politicians on Thursday, moderated by Julie Etchingham, had an average audience 2.1 million and a peak of 2.4 million across devices, according to overnight ratings.

This includes those watching on streaming service ITVX.

The BBC hosted the first multi-party debate last Friday, which had an average audience of 3.2 million tuning in across BBC One and the BBC News Channel, according to overnight ratings by the corporation.

General Election campaign 2024
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner, Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper and Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt take part in the ITV Election Debate (Jonathan Hordle/ITV)

Both showdowns featured the Conservatives’ Penny Mordaunt, Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper, Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth, Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer and Reform UK’s Nigel Farage.

On Thursday night, the senior figures took questions from the audience before they debated with each other over the NHS, education, immigration and referenda.

It comes as a new major opinion poll revealed that Reform UK has overtaken the Conservatives.

The YouGov survey, commissioned by The Times newspaper, has Nigel Farage’s party at 19% to the Conservatives’ 18% in voting intention, while Labour remains in the lead at 37%, with the Liberal Democrats at 14%, the Greens at 7%, the SNP at 3%, Plaid Cymru at 1% and others at 2%.

General Election campaign 2024
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (Jonathan Hordle/ITV)

Earlier in the month, ITV held the first TV debate of the election campaign which saw Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer go up against each other.

It was watched by an average of five million viewers and had a peak of 5.5 million across devices including ITVX, according to the broadcaster’s overnight ratings.

This marked a sharp drop in ratings since the 2019 general election debate on ITV between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn, which was the first time the two leaders went head-to-head on TV during the campaign, and had an average audience of 6.7 million based on overnight ratings.

The record for the highest TV ratings for an election debate in the UK was set in 2010 by the first leaders’ debate between Gordon Brown, David Cameron and Nick Clegg – which was broadcast by ITV and had an average overnight audience of 9.4 million.