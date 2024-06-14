Atmosphere ahead of Scotland’s Euro opener ‘phenomenal’, says Swinney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Atmosphere ahead of Scotland’s Euro opener ‘phenomenal’, says Swinney

By Press Association
The First Minister will attend the game on Friday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
First Minister John Swinney has praised the “phenomenal” atmosphere in Munich ahead of Scotland’s first game of Euro 2024.

Mr Swinney made the trip to Germany to watch the men’s national football team take on the hosts on Friday.

Dressed in a Scotland jersey and kilt, the First Minister was spotted on the streets of Munich, speaking to – and in one case being caught in an embrace with – members of the Tartan Army.

John Swinney and Craig Ferguson holding up beers
The First Minister met Craig Ferguson, who walked to Germany (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Among those he met was Craig Ferguson, who walked from Scotland to Germany to raise money for men’s mental health, with whom the First Minister shared a beer in a Munich bar.

“The atmosphere is just phenomenal,” the First Minister told journalists.

“The journey here was just great, mixing with all the Scotland fans that were coming. The Tartan Army has been on great form – you can hear them behind me.

John Swinney hugs a Scotland fan
The First Minister met fans in Munich (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“It’s just been such a lively, vibrant atmosphere and I can’t wait for the game tonight.”

The First Minister will be in the stadium for the game and met members of the Bavarian Government and energy companies early on Friday.

He was also pictured with his party’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn – who had to scale back plans to be in Germany for at least Scotland’s three group stage games – and his Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson.

Stephen Flynn and John Swinney in Scottish clothing
Stephen Flynn had to scale back his plans for the Euros due to the General Election (Andrew Milligan/PA)

It will be an “enormous privilege”, the First Minister said, to represent Scotland at the game.

He also praised manager Steve Clarke, who he said has “given exceptional leadership to the team”, adding that he was “very optimistic”.

Speaking on Thursday, the manager said every one of the players in the squad were “desperate” to feature in the game.

“The enormity of the opener, however, is a bit of a sideshow and hopefully we don’t get too involved in that,” he added.

Scotland fans in Munich, with some wearing traffic cone hats
Fans have flocked to Munich ahead of the game (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“It’s a difficult game. One of the mantras I’ve always had is respect everyone and fear no one.

“We have respect for the host nation, we know they’re a good team but hopefully we can show everyone we’re a good team as well.”

In a statement, Scottish Tory deputy leader Meghan Gallacher said: “The waiting is nearly over and, like the rest of the country, I have my fingers crossed for Steve Clarke and his players as they begin their Euros campaign.”