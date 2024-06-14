Minister critical of SNP MSP who voted against abortion clinic buffer zones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Minister critical of SNP MSP who voted against abortion clinic buffer zones

By Press Association
Health Secretary Neil Gray said he disagreed with John Mason’s decision to vote against the Bill (PA)
Health Secretary Neil Gray said he disagreed with John Mason’s decision to vote against the Bill (PA)

Health Secretary Neil Gray has criticised SNP colleague John Mason for voting against legislation to set up safe access zones around abortion clinics in Scotland.

Backbencher Mr Mason was the only MSP to vote against a Bill brought forward by Scottish Green Gillian Mackay which will create 200-metre zones around health facilities where anti-abortion protesters will be banned from gathering.

Mr Gray said he disagreed with Mr Mason’s stance in voting against the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) (Scotland) Bill at Holyrood earlier this week.

The Health Secretary said he was “incredibly proud” the legislation had been passed, adding it will make a “discernible difference to people’s lives”.

John Mason walking through a corridor at Holyrood
SNP backbencher John Mason voted against the Bill (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He added: “I disagreed with what John Mason did this week, I don’t think that was right.”

He said Mr Mason has “long held views” on the matter, which are “based on his personal religious conviction”.

With the Scottish Government having supported the legislation, Mr Gray said it will be for others in the SNP to decide if Mr Mason should be sanctioned for voting against the Bill.

Speaking to the PA news agency, he added: “That is not a decision for me.”

The Health Secretary continued: “I can understand, given his longstanding and very public position on these matters, why he has taken that decision.

“If there is a disciplinary process will be a matter for other people to determine.”

Mr Gray said he is “very pleased” the legislation – which will lead to buffer zones being established at 30 sites across Scotland – had been passed by the Scottish Parliament.

He also paid tribute to the “leadership” shown by campaign group Back Off Scotland on the issue, saying women in the group had “gone above and beyond” to highlight the experiences of women and staff at clinics who have had to walk past protesters.

Mr Gray said while Ms Mackay had taken the issue forward as a Member’s Bill at Holyrood, support from the Government and other parties showed the “Parliament working at its best” when MSPs are able to find a common cause.