In Pictures: Farage takes centre stage during day off for main party leaders

By Press Association
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage speaks to the media during a press conference (James Manning/PA)
Nigel Farage was centre stage as the leaders of the major political parties took a step back from campaigning on Friday.

The Reform UK leader said he believes his party could get more than six million votes in the General Election as he insisted he could trounce the “hopelessly split” Tories to be the “voice of opposition” to Labour.

A YouGov survey commissioned by The Times newspaper had Mr Farage’s party at 19% and the Conservatives on 18% in voting intention, in a crossover moment which is the latest blow to Tory hopes of returning to government.

Nigel Farage entering a room to give a press conference
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage speaks to the media during a press conference at The Wellington, central London (James Manning/PA)
Nigel Farage walks past photographers as he leaves the Wellington Hotel after holding a press conference
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and his security detail leave the Wellington Hotel (James Manning/PA)

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was in Italy attending the G7 meeting in Puglia.

Mr Sunak also met the Pope at the event, where Francis used the occasion to join the chorus of countries and global bodies pushing for stronger safeguards on AI following the boom in generative artificial intelligence kickstarted by OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

World leaders at the G7 summit at the Borgo Egnazia resort, in Puglia
World leaders at the G7 summit at the Borgo Egnazia resort, in Puglia (Christopher Furlong/PA)
Rishi Sunak shakes hands with Pope Francis at the G7 in Puglia, Italy
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomes Pope Francis ahead of a working session on Artificial Intelligence (Christopher Furlong/PA)

And First Minister of Scotland was in Germany as the Tartan Army took over Munich ahead of the Euro 2024 clash with the host nation.

The SNP leader told reporters: “It’s just been such a lively, vibrant atmosphere and I can’t wait for the game tonight.”

John Swinney holding a pint of lager with a fellow Scotland football supporter
Scotland fan Craig Ferguson with First Minister John Swinney at Marienplatz Square, Munich (Andrew Milligan/PA)
John Swinney wearing a Scotland football shirt and kilt on the streets of Bavaria
First Minister of Scotland John Swinney (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Sinn Fein expects to retain its seven Westminster seats in the General Election, party leader Mary Lou McDonald has said.

Vice-president Michelle O’Neill also defended the party not running in all constituencies across Northern Ireland, saying they had listened to people in terms of getting the “largest number of progressive candidates” elected.

Ms McDonald and Ms O’Neill hosted a candidate launch for the July 4 poll in Belfast on Friday.

Sinn Fein’s president Mary Lou McDonald with vice-president Michelle O’Neill
Sinn Fein’s president Mary Lou McDonald with vice-president Michelle O’Neill (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sinn Fein candidates gather for the party's election launch
Sinn Fein candidates gather for the party’s election launch (Liam McBurney/PA)

Elsewhere, party financial figures Laura Trott and Rachel Reeves spoke to further outline detail in their respective manifestos.

Laura Trott speaking behind a lectern in front of the Conservatives' General Election slogan of 'Clear Plan, Bold Action, Secure Future'
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Laura Trott responds to Labour’s manifesto launch during a press conference in Westminster(Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves speaking to the media
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves speaking to the media at EY in London (Lucy North/PA)