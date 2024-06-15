Six in 10 back more NHS spending, even if it means higher taxes – poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Six in 10 back more NHS spending, even if it means higher taxes – poll

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak has put tax cuts at the heart of his pitch to the country, but a poll suggests more voters want to see spending on public services. (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Three out of five Britons back spending more on the NHS even if it means their personal taxes would increase, a poll has found.

Pollster Ipsos found 61% of people would accept higher personal taxes if it meant the next chancellor put more money into the NHS, with only 16% saying they wanted tax cuts even if it meant less money for the NHS.

Tax has been one of the key issues of the General Election, with the Conservatives pledging to cut taxes and claiming Labour’s plans would see taxes rise to their highest level ever.

Meanwhile, Labour has promised not to raise income tax, national insurance or VAT and said it wants to see taxes on “working people” come down.

But the Ipsos poll, published on Saturday, suggests there is some appetite for raising taxes to fund public services.

General Election campaign 2024
Sir Keir Starmer has also promised not to raise taxes on ‘working people’, with manifesto pledges not to hike income tax, national insurance or VAT (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

On public services more broadly, some 40% said they would accept higher taxes if it meant more funding, up slightly from 38% in February.

Some 27% of people said they wanted to see tax cuts even if it meant less spending on public services, down from 33% four months ago.

The NHS – which Ipsos has consistently found to be among the top issues for voters – was the only service where a majority said they would be willing to pay more tax if it provided more funding, but 40% or more said the same about defence, policing and education.

Gideon Skinner, senior UK director of politics at Ipsos, said the results reflected “high levels of public concern over the state of public services”.

He said: “This is particularly high among Labour and Lib Dem voters, and among older people – although younger generations are less keen on increasing their personal tax bill.”

Some 46% of over-55s said they would pay more tax to fund higher spending, compared to 20% who preferred tax cuts.

But among those aged 18-34, only 34% wanted higher spending and 37% preferred tax cuts.

The Ipsos poll surveyed 1,131 British adults between June 7-10.