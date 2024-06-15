A Labour government could be helpful for Ireland, former Taoiseach says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A Labour government could be helpful for Ireland, former Taoiseach says

By Press Association
Leo Varadkar spoke about the UK general election at an event in Belfast (Brian Lawless/PA)
A future Labour government could be “helpful” for Ireland, former premier Leo Varadkar has said.

Mr Varadkar also said if Labour does form a government after next month’s General Election, he expects them to be “more even-handed” when dealing with Northern Ireland than the Tories.

The former Taoiseach was asked about the implications of the UK’s July poll for the island of Ireland during an appearance at an event in Belfast on Saturday.

He said: “I think if it is a Labour government that could be helpful for Ireland.

“Certainly, they feel more of an attachment to the Good Friday Agreement than the Conservatives do.

“It was a Labour prime minister Tony Blair who negotiated it.

“They certainly will want a closer relationship with the European Union.”

Mr Varadkar added: “I think they will be more even-handed when it comes to dealing with Northern Ireland.

“Whereas the Conservative Party is the Conservative and Unionist Party, I think the Labour Party is probably a bit more even-handed.”

Mr Varadkar also welcomed Labour pledges to repeal the controversial Act to deal with the legacy of the Northern Ireland Troubles.

Labour has said it would restore legacy inquests and the ability for Troubles victims to bring civil cases if it comes to power.

Mr Varadkar said: “I think what they have said about legacy is very encouraging as well, that they will repeal and replace the legislation.”

Nigel Farage gestures
Leo Varadkar spoke about the impact of Reform UK leader Nigel Farage on UK politics (James Manning/PA)

He was also asked about the influence of Reform UK leader Nigel Farage on UK politics.

Mr Varadkar said: “Given the First Past The Post electoral system, they (Reform) still might not win any or many seats.

“I do think a lot of people in the Conservative Party, when they started to adopt Ukip’s policies, when they agreed to have a referendum on Brexit, they thought that all of that would make Farage and his ideology and philosophy go away.

“And weren’t they wrong?

“I think that is a lesson to centre-right parties – and my party (Fine Gael) is a party broadly of the centre right – that when you start copying the policies of the radical right, it’s a slippery slope.

“They don’t go away, they often get stronger.”