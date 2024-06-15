Putin has ‘no interest in genuine peace’ in Ukraine, says Sunak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Putin has ‘no interest in genuine peace’ in Ukraine, says Sunak

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives at the Ukraine peace summit in Buergenstock, Switzerland (Laurent Cipriani/AP)
Rishi Sunak has condemned Vladimir Putin’s “escalating nuclear rhetoric” and said the Russian leader has no interest in “genuine peace” in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister, speaking at a peace summit in Switzerland, said aggression “cannot and will not prevail”.

Russia was not invited to the summit and Mr Sunak said the Kremlin had mounted a diplomatic campaign urging countries to stay away.

Swiss officials hosting the conference expected more than 50 heads of state and government at the gathering at the Burgenstock resort overlooking Lake Lucerne.

Around 100 delegations including European bodies and the United Nations were represented,

Mr Sunak, who took a break from the General Election campaign to attend, said: “I recall my first visit to Kyiv where I saw the explosive devices that departing Russian soldiers had placed in children’s toys and footballs.

“There can be no justification for that.

“There can be no justification for escalating nuclear rhetoric.

“There can be no justification for disrupting food supplies to tens of millions of vulnerable people.”

He said “Putin has no interest in genuine peace” and “he has launched a sustained diplomatic campaign against this very summit, ordering countries to stay away”.

“Why does Russia feel that they are so threatened by a summit discussing the basic principles of territorial integrity, food security and nuclear safety?”

Mr Sunak said a “just and lasting peace” could only be achieved if it is based on international law and the United Nations charter.

“That is the path to a permanent cessation of hostilities,” he added.

“Showing that we will always protect the right of all nations to determine their own future.”