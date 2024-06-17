Count Binface promises national service for former prime ministers in manifesto

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Count Binface promises national service for former prime ministers in manifesto

By Press Association
Count Binface is taking on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the General Election (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Count Binface is taking on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the General Election (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Count Binface has promised to introduce national service for former prime ministers and invite European countries to join the UK in his newly released manifesto ahead of the General Election.

The self-described intergalactic space warrior released his 24-point manifesto in a bid to unseat Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in his North Yorkshire constituency.

Binface, the satirical political character created by comedian Jonathan David Harvey, is hoping to strike a chord with voters by promising that pensions will be double-locked but with a little extra chain on the side, Claudia Winkleman’s fringe will be Grade-1 listed, and he will represent the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest, if elected.

Count Binface told the PA news agency that his election manifesto is entitled “Bloody Loyal To Wherever I’m Standing For Election”.

He said: “It is a bold and bracing programme fit to bursting with sensible policies that mix the local, the national and the intergalactic.

Count Binface interview
Count Binface promises to introduce national service for former prime ministers if elected (Aaron Chown/PA)

“I feel sure it is the most sensible manifesto being launched today, and I hope I can invigorate the election campaign onto the issues that really matter to the the people of Britain.”

The Count took aim at the elite with several of his promises, including pledging that, if elected, “all water bosses (will) take a dip in British rivers to see how they like it” and national service will be introduced for former prime ministers.

Other flagship policies include inviting European countries to join the UK in order to create a new “Union of Europe”, and offering stilts to all British citizens to help cope with the effects of climate change.

While the quirky candidate made some new promises, previous pledges remain, including to build “at least one affordable house” and to price cap croissants at £1.10.

The self-described 5,702-year-old Recyclon has promised to fight loud noises in public spaces, pledging to ban loud snacks from cinemas and theatres as well as banning speaker phones on public transport, with punishment for the latter offence being forced habitation with Matt Hancock for a year.

The election hopeful said he wants to see the reintroduction of Ceefax, the world’s first teletext information service, and ensure that Children in Need “finally get round” to fixing Pudsey’s eye.

Improving train services was a central focus of Count Binface’s manifesto, as he promises to provide “trains that work” and “WiFi on trains that work”.

He also promised to tackle an issue of importance in the local area, pledging that traffic on Northallerton High Street will be fixed by a new space bridge, bypassing both level crossings.

Looking beyond his constituency, the Count pledged that the hand dryer in the gents’ urinals at the Crown & Treaty in Uxbridge, west London, will be moved to “a more sensible position”.

He also pledged that it would be mandatory for MPs to live in the area they wish to serve in for four years before election to improve local representation.

Speaking with PA earlier in June, Count Binface said his motivations for running were “a mixture of being at a loose end, being a huge fan of British democracy” and his “humble ambitions to conquer the entire omniverse”.