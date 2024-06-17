Opinion poll round-up on day 26 of the election campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Opinion poll round-up on day 26 of the election campaign

By Press Association
The Liberal Democrats and Reform have both improved their average opinion poll ratings in recent days, with the General Election two-and-a-half weeks away (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Liberal Democrats and Reform have both improved their average opinion poll ratings in recent days, with the General Election two-and-a-half weeks away (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Two opinion polls have been published in the past 24 hours, both of which show Labour holding its large lead over the Conservatives and Reform UK trailing the Tories by several points.

A poll by Savanta, carried out online from June 12-14 among 2,045 UK adults, puts Labour 25 points ahead of the Conservatives.

The figures are Labour 46%, Conservatives 21%, Reform 13%, Liberal Democrats 11%, Green Party 5%, SNP 2%, Plaid Cymru 1%, and other parties 2%.

A poll by Opinium, carried out online from June 12-14 among 2,059 UK adults, gives Labour a 19-point lead.

The figures are Labour 41%, Conservatives 22%, Reform 13%, Lib Dems 12%, Greens 7%, SNP 2%, Plaid Cymru 1%, and other parties 2%.

A line graph showing the latest opinion poll averages of the main political parties, with Labour on 41%, 20 points ahead of the Conservatives on 21%, followed by Reform on 15%, the Lib Dems on 12% and the Greens on 6%
The latest opinion poll averages for the main political parties (PA Graphics)

An average of all polls that were carried out wholly or partly during the seven days to June 17 puts Labour on 41%, 20 points ahead of the Conservatives on 21%, followed by Reform on 15%, the Lib Dems on 12% and the Greens on 6%.

The Lib Dems and Reform are up on the figures for the previous week, while Labour and the Tories are down, with the averages for the seven days to June 10 being Labour 43%, Conservatives 22%, Reform 14%, Lib Dems 10% and Greens 6%.

On May 22, the day Rishi Sunak called the General Election, the seven-day averages stood at Labour 45%, Conservatives 23%, Reform 11%, Lib Dems 9% and Greens 6%.

The averages have been calculated by the PA news agency and are based on polls published by BMG, Deltapoll, Find Out Now, Focaldata, Ipsos, JL Partners, More in Common, Norstat, Opinium, People Polling, Redfield Wilton, Savanta, Survation, TechneUK, Verian, WeThink, Whitestone and YouGov.