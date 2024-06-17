Options drawn up to raise age of criminal responsibility in Northern Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Options drawn up to raise age of criminal responsibility in Northern Ireland

By Press Association
The minimum age of criminal responsibility is 10 in England, Northern Ireland and Wales but is 12 in Scotland (PA) (PA)

Consideration is being given to raising the minimum age of criminal responsibility in Northern Ireland.

Under current legislation children aged 10 can be arrested and taken to a youth court if they commit a crime.

The minimum age of criminal responsibility is also 10 in England and Wales but is 12 in Scotland.

Stormont Justice Minister Naomi Long said her officials are preparing an options paper following a public consultation in 2022.

She said any change will require new legislation and consent from the rest of the Executive.

Justice Minister Naomi Long wants to raise the age of criminal responsibility (Liam McBurney/PA)

Speaking during questions for her department in the Assembly on Monday, Ms Long said she has been clear about her commitment to raising the minimum age of criminal responsibility in Northern Ireland.

“At 10 years of age our current minimum age of criminal responsibility is the lowest in Europe,” she said.

“In raising it, we are not saying that children’s offending behaviour should be ignored but they should not face the full force of the justice system.”

Ms Long said a public consultation carried out in 2022 showed “overwhelming support” for an increase in the age from 10 years, with the majority supporting an increase to 14 years.

“Based on the outcome of the consultation, my officials have developed an options paper, and I intend to share this with my Executive colleagues to seek their views on my proposals,” she said.

“As any increase in the minimum age of criminal responsibility requires legislative change. It will not be possible for me to progress it in the absence of Executive approval”.