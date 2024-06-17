Pro-Palestinian student protesters dismantle month-long encampment at LSE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Pro-Palestinian student protesters dismantle month-long encampment at LSE

By Press Association
Pro-Palestine protesters outside the Marshall Building at the London School of Economics (Jacob Freedland/PA)
Pro-Palestinian student protesters have dismantled their month-long encampment at the London School of Economics (LSE).

Dozens of demonstrators emptied out of the ground floor of the Marshall Building on Monday, minutes before the 4pm deadline given by a court order which demanded they leave the premises within 24 hours.

Organisers hastily removed tents, signs and sleeping bags before the crowd inside climbed out through the building’s windows at 3.40pm.

Pro-Palestine protesters outside the Marshall Building at the London School of Economics
The remaining activists gathered outside to chant as security staff closed the building’s windows once all the protesters had left.

Before the removal of the encampment, Jeremy Corbyn addressed demonstrators, telling them: “You’re in solidarity with students all around the world, in the US and in Gaza.”

The former Labour leader told the PA news agency: “I say well done to these students – peacefully demonstrating in support of the people of Gaza who are being bombarded.”

One of the students protesting was Annabelle, a 24-year-old from Washington DC studying for a masters in global politics.

The group spokeswoman, who refused to give her surname, said: “The school decided that instead of engaging students they would use legal measures.

“Anybody (who stayed) would be faced with criminal charges.

“A majority of students here are on visas so we could not risk it.

“We did not have much of a choice.”

She added: “Our eviction does not change our strength. It has only empowered us to fight harder. We are organising.”

Asked if the protesters would consider reoccupying the ground floor of the building, she said: “I cannot say for sure what our next plans are.

“But this is not the end of our movement.”

Another demonstrator, a student from Wisconsin who is studying for a masters in humanitarian emergencies, said the tents and sleeping bags that had been taken out of the building were going into storage.

Students set up the encampment on May 14 after a report alleged that LSE has invested £89 million in 137 companies involved in the conflict in Gaza, fossil fuels, the arms industry, or nuclear weapons production.

The university began legal action to remove the group earlier this month, seeking a court order forcing the students to disband it.

At a hearing at Central London County Court on Friday, District Judge Kevin Moses issued an interim possession order, requiring the group to leave the premises within 24 hours once the order was served.

He said the group “are aware of the difficulties they are causing the claimants”.

The judge added: “They are aware of the difficulties they are causing to other users of the premises.”

A further hearing in the case is due to be held at a later date.