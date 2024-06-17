Tories urge Labour to rule out scrapping council tax referenda

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tories urge Labour to rule out scrapping council tax referenda

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives have sought to make tax a key dividing line during the election. (Joe Giddens/PA)
Rishi Sunak's Conservatives have sought to make tax a key dividing line during the election. (Joe Giddens/PA)

Labour should rule out scrapping referenda on council tax hikes, the Conservatives have said.

The party claimed the fact that Labour had not committed in its manifesto to keeping the referendum rules suggested it would “ditch” them in power.

Under the current rules, Parliament can set a limit on council tax increases, which is 4.99% this year.

If a local authority wishes to increase tax above that level, it must hold a referendum first.

The Conservatives have committed to keeping this rule in place if they retain power at the General Election, but the Labour manifesto does not mention the referenda.

Labour described the claims as “hysterical” and “desperate”, but Michael Gove insisted the party should commit to keeping council tax referenda.

Labour's Jonathan Ashworth said his party was not planning to change council tax bands
Labour’s Jonathan Ashworth said his party was not planning to change council tax bands (James Manning/PA)

The Communities Secretary said: “We are simply holding Labour to the standard they set for themselves.

“If they can rule out higher taxes in one area, they should be able to rule out letting councils increase taxes on hardworking families.

“If Labour wanted to rule out these taxes on your home, they would.”

The average rate of council tax for a band D property has risen 24.1% since 2019/20 and 53.5% since Labour was last in power in 2009/10.

In broadcast interviews on Monday morning, Labour’s shadow paymaster general Jonathan Ashworth said Labour would not change council tax banding, adding there was “nothing in our manifesto which requires additional taxes on working people”.

Recent days have seen Labour come under pressure from the Conservatives to rule out a series of tax increases including levying capital gains tax on people’s main homes and rebanding council tax, both policies the party has ruled out.

A Labour spokesperson said: “This is a hysterical, desperate attempt from a Conservative campaign in chaos at the revelation their own Chancellor says the Tory manifesto is unfunded.

“Jeremy Hunt admitted their £12 billion welfare plans were not new, the money has been spent, leaving the Tory manifesto shredded.”

Rishi Sunak told reporters on Monday it was “not true” that the money had already been spent, saying the savings had not been included in the most recent independent forecasts.