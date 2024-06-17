Former spy chief backs Labour on defence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former spy chief backs Labour on defence

By Press Association
Sir Keir Starmer has been praised by a former head of GCHQ for saying he would support the nuclear deterrent as prime minister (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour can be trusted to “stick to serious defence policy”, the former head of GCHQ has said as he criticised the Conservatives for delaying new nuclear submarines.

Writing in The Daily Telegraph, Sir David Omand said he was “attracted” to Sir Keir Starmer’s offer of a “decade of national renewal” and Labour’s policies on defence and renewable energy.

He praised the manifesto commitments to spend 2.5% of GDP on defence as soon as possible and continue supporting Ukraine against Russia, adding: “Labour’s announcement of a ‘triple lock’ on our nuclear deterrent indicates that we can in future trust the party to stick to serious defence policy.”

Sir David Omand
Sir David Omand served as director of GCHQ, Britain’s signals intelligence agency, and was subsequently UK security and intelligence co-ordinator (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Labour has pledged to maintain Britain’s continuous-at-sea nuclear deterrent, deliver the new ballistic submarines being built at Barrow-in-Furness, and provide all the upgrades needed to keep the deterrent going.

Sir David, who led GCHQ between 1996 and 1997 before becoming permanent secretary at the Home Office and then UK security and intelligence co-ordinator, contrasted the policy with earlier decisions to delay building new submarines.

He criticised David Cameron’s decision as prime minister to delay the order for new submarines, saying he had ignored “the increasingly intense warnings of his chief of defence and senior civil servants”.

In 2010, the government under Lord Cameron, now Foreign Secretary, decided to delay replacing the submarines by up to five years, prolonging the life of the Vanguard-class submarines first launched in 1992.

Sir David added: “The inevitable result was a long and very costly refit for the oldest of the current fleet, HMS Vanguard, which had to include an unplanned refuelling of her nuclear reactor.

“This has meant unnecessary expenditure of hundreds of millions of pounds, as well as great strain on our submariners and their families. This was completely avoidable.”

He also praised Labour’s plans to decarbonise the electricity grid by 2030, saying he did not want to see the UK “beholden to fossil fuel autocrats”.

Rishi Sunak has previously argued that Labour is a threat to national security, saying shortly before he called the election that Sir Keir’s actions demonstrated he would not be able to keep the country safe.

On Monday, he told reporters the Labour leader did not have “the courage of his convictions”, adding he was “not prioritising investment in our country’s security”.

The Conservatives have also pledged to raise defence spending to 2.5% of GDP, saying they will hit this target by 2030 while Labour has not put a timeframe on its promise.