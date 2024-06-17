MSPs’ concern at ‘significant’ secondary legislation for electoral reform Bill

A Holyrood committee has raised concerns at the “significant” secondary legislation used in proposed electoral reform laws.

Proposals in the Scottish Elections (Representation and Reform) Bill include allowing temporary foreign citizens to run for elected office and blocking those convicted of intimidating campaigners or electoral staff from seeking election.

But the Standards, Procedures and Public Appointments Committee has said ministers must provide more clarity on the proposed changes.

The report said: “The number of issues that the Scottish Government plans to take forward via secondary legislation is significant.”

That includes expanding emergency proxy votes to those who are required to accompany a person to a medical appointment and free mailouts for candidates and local elections.

The committee also said it would have been “helpful” if it had seen plans in relation to secondary legislation at an earlier point in its scrutiny of the Bill.

Ministers have since been asked for clarification on when the Scottish Government plans to lay the secondary legislation.

Committee convener Martin Whitfield, a Labour MSP, said: “The Bill makes important changes to how Scottish elections will be run. And anything which aims to make our democracy more transparent and diverse is of course to be welcomed.

“But during our evidence, we heard some concerns about how the Bill would operate in practice, as well as the need for clarity about how measures would be monitored or, indeed, introduced.

“We are now asking the Scottish Government to provide more information to make it clear to all stakeholders how these changes will operate in practice.”

Recommendations within the report also include the request for a statement of reasons to be included in instances of an election being rescheduled.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “A robust electoral system is fundamental to the success of Scotland being an inclusive and vibrant democracy. The Scottish Government welcomes the Committee’s consideration and support for the Bill, and we will examine the recommendations closely.”